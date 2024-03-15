How to get the 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24?

The 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24 stands out as the most distinctive among all others. Each achievement presents its own set of unique challenges, and when it comes to the 2,803 Days trophy, players must compete at the Legend difficulty level. This is considered as the most formidable setting in WWE 2K24. The AI opponents exhibit significantly more aggressive behavior, which makes achieving this trophy particularly challenging.

Furthermore, a specific condition here entails defeating the formidable opponent Roman Reigns, who holds the highest rating of 97 among all the superstars on the roster. Defeating Reigns necessitates an intense focus on defensive maneuvers and some changes to Gameplay Settings.

For detailed guidance on how to defeat The Tribal Chief Leader to earn the 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24, follow the useful strategies provided below.

Easy ways to get the 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24

Winning conditions

Conditions of 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

As previously mentioned, to unlock the 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24, you must defeat Roman Reigns on Legend difficulty. Additionally, there are specific conditions you must fulfil.

You're required to overcome the Big Dog using the legendary Bruno Sammartino, the most iconic wrestler in WWE history. Moreover, you must achieve victory without relying on Payback. Essentially, you will have to deactivate this feature.

Change the Gameplay Settings

Switch the difficulty to Legend (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Before starting the match, ensure to adjust the Difficulty Settings accordingly. Navigate from the Main Menu to Options, then Gameplay, where you'll encounter various options. The first one will be Difficulty, switch it to Legend.

Note that Bruno Sammartino's Finisher is a Submission, requiring you to engage in a submission mini-game to make Roman tap-out. While this process can be time-consuming, there are alternative strategies to finish the match. Adjust specific settings within the Gameplay section as follows:

Balancing Settings:

Tweak the settings in the Balancing section (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Under "Allow Held Input for Mini-Games," set the value to On. Then, within the Balancing section, change the settings as follows:

All AI options: 0

Stamina Cost: 0

Rollout Frequency: 0

Rollout Duration: 0

Stun Duration: 0

Vitality Regen Cooldown: 0

Advanced Settings:

Change the Submission Mini Game Settings so that you can easily earn the 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/Poru99)

Proceed to the Advanced Settings and adjust the following:

Mini Game Settings:

All AI: 0

Submission Mini Game:

Attacker Cancel Threshold (Player): Off

Attacker Button Press Strength (Player): 100

Attacker Wrong Press Penalty (Player): 0

Defender Button Press Strength (Player): 100

Defender Wrong Press Penalty (Player): 0

Attacker Wrong Press Penalty (AI): 100

Attacker Button Press Strength (AI): 0

Defender Wrong Press Penalty (AI): 0

Change the Custom Rules settings

Change the Custom Match Rules before starting the match (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

After adjusting the settings, defeating Roman Reigns will be easy. Start a One-on-One match and choose Bruno Sammartino while ensuring all Payback options are turned off. Likewise, select Roman Reigns and disable his Payback options as well.

Before starting the match, change some Custom Match rules:

Turn off Disqualifications and Rope Breaks, setting Ring Outs to None.

Additionally, deactivate Entrance Run-Ins, Mid-Match Run-Ins, and Post-Match Run-Ins to prevent interference.

Set Finishers to 3 and Health to Default Low. Save these settings to apply them.

Complete the mini-submission game (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Once the match begins, Roman will attempt to execute a spear. To avoid it, quickly ascend the Top Turnbuckle. Then, strike him from above, descend, and execute your Finisher on Roman. This triggers a mini-submission game where you must hold down the required action button.

Due to the earlier settings adjustments, Roman will be unable to break free, resulting in tap-out. You'll emerge victorious, earning the 2,803 Days trophy in WWE 2K24 as your reward.

