WWE 2K24 trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

The WWE 2K24 trophy list includes all achievements players can unlock while playing the game. These offer insight into the various content featured in the latest installment.

The game will be released on March 8, 2024. Readers can check out our WWE 2K24 review to decide whether they should purchase the title and whether the 40 Years of WrestleMania is worth it.

This guide provides all WWE 2K24 achievements for completionists to knock off while playing the title.

WWE 2K24 trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

WWE 2K24 trophy list and achievements (Image via 2K)

WWE 2K24 has 62 achievements for players to complete. The trophies and their unlock requirements are as follows:

Where it All Begins… Again – Complete One Objective in Showcase Mode.

Bigger. Better. Badder. – Win One Match in Showcase Mode.

What the World is Watching – Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode.

The Ragin' Climax – Crown "Champion of WrestleMania" in Showcase Mode.

All Grown Up – Win All Matches in Showcase Mode.

The Ultimate Challenge – Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode.

Square Up – Complete a Rivalry Match using any Brawl category Rival Action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

Trail Blazer – Choose and apply any option from the Manage Superstar menu (Universe Superstar Mode).

Cash-In Ringer – Win a championship through a Money in the Bank cash-in (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

On a Roll – Spend 50 Momentum or more in a single rivalry (Universe Superstar Mode).

Get Lost – Force a Superstar to leave via a Loser Leaves Town Rivalry Outcome (Superstar Mode).

Fore! – Throw any weapon (Play Mode vs AI).

Red Light, Green Light – Stop an opponent via Freeze and follow up with a successful attack (Play Mode vs AI).

Gold Medal Sprinter – Successfully run through a 30-Person Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).

2,803 Days – As Bruno Sammartino, pin or submit Roman Reigns without using any Paybacks on Legend difficulty.

Down the Middle – Fairly officiate a Special Guest Referee match without being ejected (Play Mode vs AI).

Not Another Montreal – As a referee, call for the end of the match before a superstar taps out (Play Mode vs AI).

Closed Casket – Defeat Undertaker in a Casket match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).

No Visiting Hours – Win an Ambulance match without losing the match ending mini-game on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).

Super, Indeed – Perform a successful Super finisher and win the match (Play Mode vs AI).

True Resilience – Win a Normal 1-On-1 match after kicking out of a Super finisher on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).

Flame Thrower – Win a Normal 1-on-1 match via pinfall after throwing a successful Fireball (Play Mode vs AI).

Rise of the Megastar – As LA Knight, beat Finn Bálor in a normal 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).

Trades No Longer Accepted – Win the Trading Blows mini-game by hitting the Instant-Win target zone (Play Mode vs AI).

Where is that Referee?! – As the Special Guest Referee, end the match via pinfall with a fast count (Play Mode vs AI).

Faction Wars Champion – Defeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTION.

Rise Through the Ranks – Earn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season in MyFACTION.

Loyalty Confirmed – Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION.

Taste of Victory – Win a match in MyFACTION.

A Promising Start – Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION.

Journey of a Lifetime – Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION.

A Good Start – Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION.

Weekly Winner – Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION.

Daily Progress – Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION.

Chapter and Verse – Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION.

Champion For A Day – Complete all 3 of a day's Daily Challenges in MyFACTION.

Never Felt More A-LIVE – Complete 10 LIVE Events in MyFACTION.

Beginner's Luck – Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION.

Universal Success – Undisputed – Win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Team Extreme – Undisputed – Train with Lita.

Getting Dirty with Dom – Undisputed – Make a deal with Dominik.

The Gold Standard – Undisputed – Defeat Cody Rhodes.

Disputed No More – Undisputed – Complete Undisputed MyRISE story.

An Awesome Decision – Undisputed – Team up with The Miz.

A Trip To Orlando – Undisputed – Go to NXT.

Sign on the Dotted Line – Unleashed – Sign to WWE Raw.

The Gripe Bomb – Unleashed – Stand up for yourself in front of the WWE Universe.

Bad Times Don't Last, Bad Guys Do – Unleashed – Defeat Rhea Ripley.

Manifest Destiny – Unleashed – Defeat The Manifestation.

The A-Lister – Unleashed – Get Cast in a Major Motion Picture.

A Real Psycho – Unleashed – Complete All 4 Psycho Sally Optional Storylines.

It's a Woman's World (Championship) – Unleashed – Win the WWE Women's World Championship.

The Beginning of the Future – Unleashed – Complete Unleashed MyRISE story.

Undeniable – Complete both "Undisputed" and "Unleashed" MyRISE stories.

Zero to Hero – MyGM, Level up a single talent to level 25.

Logistic Liaison – MyGM, Boost a tier 7 crew, special effects, or advertisement logistics.

Immortal Combat – MyGM, Book a fatal four-way title match, only using Immortal talent.

Trade Secrets – MyGM, Make 25 successful trades with CPU opponents.

Extreme Rules – MyGM, ENTER THE HoF in FIRST PLACE, playing as ECW with EXTREME AI and GAME difficulties activated.

It's AsSIGNed – Create A Sign and assign it to a Superstar.

Under Construction – Create an arena and have a match in it.

Can't Call What You Can't See – Create and Assign a Referee outfit in CAS.

