How to get the Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24?

The Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24 is the most challenging achievement in the game. Each trophy presents its own set of unique conditions, and the Gold Medal Sprinter is no exception. To earn this trophy, you must beat the 30 other superstars in a Turmoil Gauntlet Match.

While initially, you may find it easy, as you advance gradually, challenges will emerge. This is because you may manage to defeat 10 or perhaps even 15 opponents, but by then, your health will likely be drained.

Nevertheless, with a few strategic adjustments, completing this match becomes feasible. By tweaking some Gameplay Settings and using effective tactics, obtaining the Gold Medal Sprinter trophy becomes easy. In addition to these adjustments, engaging in specific activities is also necessary.

For more useful strategies for acquiring the Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24, follow the strategies mentioned below.

Easy way to get the Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24

Winning conditions

The Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

As mentioned, you must win the 30-person Turmoil Gauntlet Match, but there's a twist. You must win at the Legend Difficulty level. This adds a significant level of difficulty, as opponents in this mode react aggressively and proficiently block your moves, heightening the chances of defeat once you step into the ring.

However, there's a strategic shortcut to claim victory. Utilizing submission moves offers an easier path to tap each opponent out. To achieve this, you must first weaken your enemies until their health bar turns red.

After that, you must execute a submission move to trigger a mini-game, where you must hold down the required action button to force your opponent to submit. Though this process may seem complex, don't worry, as there are specific settings you can adjust to tilt the odds in your favor.

Change the Gameplay Settings

Change the Gameplay Settings to earn the Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Follow these steps to optimize your chances:

Head to the Options menu from the Main Menu and select Gameplay.

Switch to the Legend Difficulty level.

Set Stamina Mode to Infinite.

Enable "Allow Head Input For Mini-Games".

Next, change the Balancing settings:

Set All AI to 0.

Adjust the Submission Mini-Game Settings accordingly:

Turn off Attacker Cancel Threshold (Player).

Set Attacker Wrong Press Penalty (Player) to 0.

Increase Attacker Button Press Strength (Player) to 100.

Set Defender Wrong Press Penalty (Player) to 0.

Increase Defender Button Press Strength (Player) to 100.

Decrease Attacker Button Press Strength (AI) to 0.

Increase Defender Wrong Press Penalty (AI) to 100.

Decrease Defender Button Press Strength (AI) to 0.

Increase Attacker Wrong Press Penalty (AI) to 100.

Once these settings are configured, click on save to activate the changes. With these adjustments, executing submission moves and tapping out opponents, even with standard techniques, becomes considerably easier.

Change the Custom Match Rules

By changing the Custom Match Rules, you can easily earn the Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

After adjusting the Gameplay Settings, it's time to choose the perfect wrestler for your match. Select whoever you believe is most suitable. Next, change the Custom Match Rules. Before commencing the match, access the Custom Match Rules menu and disable DQ and Rope Break.

Additionally, set Ring Out to No Count and Vitality Recovery Between Falls to High, as this will boost your health after defeating each opponent. Then, set Finishers Match Start to None and Default Health to High. Adjust the Finisher meter to Fast.

Once you've changed the Custom Match Rules settings, confirm by selecting Accept to apply these changes and start the match.

Submit your opponents

Finish the mini-submission game to win the match (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Now, as the match begins, focus on submitting your opponent. You can execute a standard submission by simply grabbing them. On PlayStation, press R2 + O, on Xbox, press RT + B, and on PC, press Space + L. This will initiate a mini-submission game where you must hold the specified button to fill the submission meter and force your opponent to tap out.

Due to the earlier adjustments, this mini-game will be easily completed, requiring minimal effort. Simply hold the required action button, and your opponent will tap out effortlessly.

Use the same strategy against other wrestlers, and ultimately, you will win the match and earn the Gold Medal Sprinter trophy in WWE 2K24.

