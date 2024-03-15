How to get the Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24?

To earn the Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24, you must face a tough challenge by participating in a difficult match. There are various types of trophies available, and most of them are associated with specific match types. The Closed Casket trophy is associated with the intense Casket Match. While securing victory in a Casket Match might seem straightforward, considering it requires you to just inflict damage and complete the mini-game to place your opponent in the casket, the stakes are notably higher when it comes to acquiring the Closed Casket trophy.

To earn this prestigious trophy, you must face off against none other than The Undertaker himself. Defeating The Dead Man is not easy. Considered a legendary superstar and the master of Hell in a Cell and the Casket Match, The Dead Man poses a formidable challenge. Thus, you must be strategic when entering the ring against him.

This article features key strategies essential for securing the Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24.

Easy way to get the Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24

Winning conditions of the Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Before delving into the process of attaining the Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24, it's essential to grasp certain aspects related to it. Your objective is to defeat The Undertaker in a Casket Match, but there's a twist: you must do so on Legend Difficulty, the highest level of challenge in WWE 2K24. Overcoming AI opponents on this difficulty is notably tougher than Normal difficulty, especially when facing a formidable opponent like The Undertaker.

Check out How to win a Casket Match in WWE 2K24.

Turn on the Legend Difficulty (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

To enable Legend Difficulty, head to Options from the Main Menu, then select Gameplay. In the Gameplay section, the first option you'll see is Difficulty. Choose Legend Difficulty and click Save to activate the setting. Proceed to initiate a One-on-one match and select the Casket Match to commence the showdown.

After changing the difficulty, prepare yourself and choose a wrestler you think will be most suitable to face The Dead Man in a Casket Match. You can rely on Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Triple H, or Kane.

Upon selecting your preferred wrestler, choose The Undertaker as your opponent. Now turn off all of his Payback abilities. Additionally, adjust settings in the Custom Match Rules menu. Begin with three Finishers and set the Health to Low to maximize the impact of your Finisher moves on The Undertaker. Make sure the Finisher settings are set to Fast and the Default Health settings are set to Low.

Perform a Super Finisher to inflict more damage (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

Once the match begins, unleash heavy strikes on The Undertaker after which you can execute your Finisher move. With three Finishers at your disposal, consider employing a Super Finisher for more damage.

Throw The Undertaker into the Casket and earn the Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99)

After stunning The Undertaker with your Finisher, swiftly position yourself on the left apron and open the Casket by pressing the following button: L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or L on PC.

Subsequently, toss The Undertaker into the Casket to trigger a mini-game similar to Submission. Complete the mini-game successfully by holding down the required action button. After winning the Casket Match, you'll earn the special Closed Casket trophy in WWE 2K24.

Check out other articles:

All WWE 2K24 new match types, explained || WWE 2K24 locker codes ||