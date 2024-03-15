How to win a Casket Match in WWE 2K24

The Casket Match in WWE 2K24 offers an exhilarating experience. Players are required to not only defeat their opponent but also successfully place them inside the casket. To increase the likelihood of winning such a match, players will have to take a multifaceted approach and understand the mechanics at play. With the help of some straightforward strategies, securing victory over both friends and AI opponents in a Casket Match becomes feasible.

You must focus on damaging your opponent if you want to get your foot across the finishing line. This involves asserting dominance by any means necessary. You should even exploit the match's no-disqualification nature to employ innovative tactics and weaponry. For more insights on mastering the Casket Match in WWE 2K24, refer to the detailed information provided below.

Steps to win a Casket Match in WWE 2K24

1) Choose a wrestler who can quickly damage your opponent

Rules of Casket Match in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/AJ4Games)

To emerge victorious in a Casket Match in WWE 2K24, you have to choose your wrestler carefully. With a plethora of formidable choices at your disposal, such as Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Kane, or the legendary master of this match, The Undertaker, selecting a wrestler capable of inflicting significant damage upon your opponent should not be too much of a hassle.

2) Damage your opponent until they turn orange or red

Focus on inflicting damage on your enemy (Image via YouTube/ AJ4Games)

Once you've chosen a wrestler, focus on diminishing your opponent's health bar by executing heavy moves and combos, targeting specific body parts until they turn orange or red. Use various weapons like chairs or shovels to amplify the damage inflicted upon your adversary. You can also put your opponent through the announce table. It will not only inflict additional damage but also enhance the excitement of the match.

3) Perform a Finisher to stun your opponent

Fill up your Finisher gauge and perform a Finisher on your opponent (Image via YouTube/ AJ4Games)

As you progressively beat down your opponent, your Finisher gauge will fill up. Execute your Finisher to stun your opponent, setting the stage for victory.

4) After stunning your opponent, open the Casket

After executing the Finisher, open the Casket (Image via YouTube/AJ4Games)

Swiftly head to the left side apron and initiate the process of opening the casket by pressing L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or U on PC. Once the casket door is open, toss your opponent inside the casket. After that, close the casket door by pressing L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or U on PC.

5) Finish the mini-game to win the Casket match

Complete the mini-game to win the match (Image via YouTube/ AJ4Games)

Subsequently, engage in a mini-game, similar to the submission match, wherein you must repeatedly press the required button to successfully complete the task. Hold the required button, complete the mini-game, and emerge victorious in the Casket Match.

That was the game plan you should follow to win a Casket Match in WWE 2K24. You can also achieve the Closed Casket Trophy by challenging The Undertaker at the Legend difficulty level and defeating him.