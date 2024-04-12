The BR-14 Adjudicator in Helldivers 2 is one of the highly anticipated weapons that came with the Democratic Demolition warbond. This Marksman Rifle is a solid option for those who like to pick their enemies apart over longer distances. However, the weapon doesn't come without a few limitations, so getting the most out of it can be confusing.

This article will show you how to unlock and use the BR-14 Adjudicator in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock the BR-14 Adjudicator in Helldivers 2

The BR-14 Adjudicator in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/LoadedCrysis)

Before the BR-14 Adjudicator in Helldivers 2 can be unlocked, you must spend 1,000 Super Credits to buy the Democratic Detonation warbond. You can either get Super Credits in Helldivers 2 with real money or by playing the game. Follow the steps below to unlock this marksman rifle:

Access the Democratic Demolition Warbond

You can find the BR-14 Adjudicator on the very first page. It will cost 20 medals to unlock this weapon.

Now that you have Helldivers 2's only automatic marksman rifle, you must learn how to use it.

How to use the BR-14 Adjudicator in Helldivers 2?

The BR-14 Adjudicator is decent at best (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/LoadedCrysis)

The BR-14 Adjudicator is an automatic marksman rifle. However, you will quickly learn that using this gun in automatic mode is not the way to go. Holding down the trigger will force you to deal with some serious recoil, causing you to miss shots. The gun also doesn't have a lot of bullets, so wasting shots is an issue.

To use the BR-14 Adjudicator, set it to semi-automatic mode. You can set yourself a little bit farther from your enemies and snipe them from long range. While the BR-14 doesn't do a lot of damage, its rate of fire and Medium Armor Penetrating trait will allow you to deal with larger threats like Chargers and Hulks in Helldivers 2.

But if enemies close in, you might struggle to survive with the BR-14 Adjudicator. At the end of the day, it is a marksman rifle and can't deal with crowds as well as weapons like the AR-23 and the SG-225 Breaker. So, combining it with the P-19 Redeemer or the G-31 Grenade Pistol is recommended to deal with crowds in Helldivers 2.

