How to get and use Interference Key in Honkai Star Rail

The Interference Key in Honkai Star Rail is a useful tool that allows you to better optimize Relic or Planar Ornament sets. The item basically locks a subsidiary's stats, preventing them from getting enhanced. Rerolling equipment is crucial for achieving the perfect attribute for a specific character, but the randomness can be frustrating.

The Interference Key in HSR was added to help reduce the randomness. It can be only used with the Variable Dice. This article further discusses how you can obtain and use the item.

How to get Interference Key in Honkai Star Rail

As of writing, the Interference Key can be obtained via Anomaly Arbitration in Honkai Star Rail. This new endgame mode, introduced with the version 3.6 update, features challenging battles spanning across multiple stages. You need proper team composition to tackle each of the domains.

Get the Interference Key from Anomaly Arbitration (Image via HoYoverse)

In exchange, you can claim the Interference Key alongside other rewards. Unfortunately, there are no Stellar Jades involved, as the game mode was strictly designed for hardcore players. Adding premium currency to the prize pool might seem unfair.

However, the Interference Key in HSR could be worth fighting for given its usability. You need to score one star at the King stage, which is the toughest of them all. We recommend using the best team for this one.

You will also receive some Lone Stardust through the tough endgame mode in Honkai Star Rail. The resource can be used to exchange rewards from the Gift of Stardust store. You can obtain more Lone Stardust and Interference Keys after each periodic reset of the Anomaly Arbitration.

Moreover, check your in-game mailbox to claim the rewards from the Conductor’s Special Treat. This special event also offered an Interference Key, along with some Lone Stardust and Jade Feather. The offer is available until the end of version 3.7.

How to use Interference Key in Honkai Star Rail

Using the Interference Key (Image via HoYoverse)

The Interference Key must be used on a fully enhanced Relic or Planar Ornament. You just have to enable the Block Stat feature and use the Variable Dice in Honkai Star Rail to initiate a reroll. The Interference Key will lock one of the chosen subsidiary stats.

So, when you reroll, the attribute will remain at its base value while the rest of the stats increase randomly. Be sure to use the Interference Key on a 5-star Relic or Planar Ornament, which rolled with two useful attributes.

