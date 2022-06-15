How to get a Vaulting Pole in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will require certain items for ease of access throughout their island in the game. While some of these items are easily available through different stores in the game, there are some that they will have to craft.

One such item is the Vaulting Pole in New Horizons. Once players land on their islands in the game, they will realize that several spaces on the island have rivers in front of them and, therefore, cannot be accessed easily.

This is where the Vaulting Pole comes in handy, allowing players to jump across the river and reach the other side.

Animal Crossing players must craft the Vaulting Pole in New Horizons

Players must craft the item to access the Vaulting Pole in New Horizons. However, to craft a Vaulting Pole in the game, players must have progressed a bit into the life-simulation title.

Players must have unlocked Blathers at the Museum, indicating that the Museum must be completed and turned into a building before Blathers shows up. Players have to interact with Blathers and ask him for a recipe to obtain the formula for a Vaulting Pole.

Blathers will gladly oblige since it will open up the opportunity for players to find and donate more fossils to the Museum in New Horizons.

A Vaulting Pole is quite easy to craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since players only need five units of softwood. Once they have obtained the DIY recipe and the requisite materials, players can head over to the nearest DIY workbench and craft the Vaulting Pole within no time.

Furthermore, it is quite beneficial for players that a Vaulting Pole is so easy to craft since it is one of the most useful items in the game.

Players can use a Vaulting Pole to find their way across rivers and other waterbodies within their New Horizons islands. Using a Vaulting Pole is also quite easy in the game since all players have to do is stand near the body of water they are trying to cross and select the Vaulting Pole from their inventory.

Once they have the Vaulting Pole in their hands, players must only press A to use the pole to jump across the water body. Furthermore, the Vaulting Pole is an unbreakable item in the game, so players do not have to craft a Vaulting Pole for themselves more than once.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several items in the game that can be considered extremely convenient and useful, but the Vaulting Pole is by far one of the most suitable items in the game. Not only is this item handy, but it is also very easy to craft, making it one of the most used items in the game.

