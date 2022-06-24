How to get the Violet Stealth Pro Pack in Call of Duty: Warzone

As of June 22, 2022, the latest season for Call of Duty: Warzone has commenced. Dubbed "Mercenaries of Fortune," Season 4 looks to be a nice content drop by developer Raven Software. Naturally, players can grind tiers to unlock rewards with the Battle Pass.

Of course, everyone's favorite part of Call of Duty: Warzone is cosmetics. The seasonal patch adds all kinds of new cosmetic bundles for players to purchase. These can include operator skins, blueprints, CoD Points, and more. Sometimes said cosmetics are limited to a specific pack.

One of the newest cosmetic bundles added to Call of Duty: Warzone in the wake of Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune is the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack.

For those interested in purchasing the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack, it can be obtained from the CoD Store as soon as Call of Duty: Warzone is finished updating. Here is how to access the CoD Store, purchase the Violet Stealth Pro Pack, and what comes inside.

Pick up the Violet Stealth Pro Pack using the CoD Store in Call of Duty: Warzone

To add the Violet Stealth Pro Pack to one's inventory in Call of Duty: Warzone, it can be done via the CoD Store, like so:

Step 1 : Along the top of the main menu, select the Store tab. It is at the far-right end.

Step 2 : At the bottom, where the bundles are ordered in different categories, scroll down until you see the Franchise section.

Step 3 : Scroll through the Franchise tab until you locate the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack. Go ahead and select it.

Step 4 : Purchase the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack. The items will automatically appear in your inventory. You can quickly do so by selecting the Bundle Locker at the bottom of the CoD Store.

: Purchase the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack. The items will automatically appear in your inventory. You can quickly do so by selecting the Bundle Locker at the bottom of the CoD Store. Step 5: If it does not appear, wait a minute or so, restart Call of Duty: Warzone, and launch it again.

The bundle comes with a nice mixture of cosmetics, weapon blueprints, and an exclusive skin for Florence.

Everything included in the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack

Since this is a Tracer Pack, the price will be much higher than typical bundles. However, in return, players will get far more rewards. The Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack is priced at $19.99 in the store and will include:

The legendary operator skin Night Terror for Florence

The legendary weapon blueprint Violet Violence

The legendary weapon blueprint Dark Ambient

The Midnight Madness calling card

The Neon Artistry sticker

The Funeral Director watch

The Hooded Hell emblem

The Inscribed reticle

And 2400 CoD Points to spend

Out of all the rewards, the Night Terror operator skin for Florence is beautiful. The all-black with purple highlights looks great together; she appears almost like a futuristic soldier. While the weapon blueprints look great, Night Terror definitely takes the cake as the best reward in the Tracer Pack: Violet Stealth Pro Pack.

