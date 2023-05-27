How to get Voltfruit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Voltfruit is a resource in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that can be used for cooking, side missions, shrine quests, or armor upgrades. This sweet fruit is produced by cacti in the Gerudo Desert. Being naturally insulated, it offers electrical resistance when cooked into a dish. However, getting your hands on this fruit isn’t as easy as you’d expect.

Navigate through Gerudo Desert to get Voltfruit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Location of Volfruit on Hyrule's World Map in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

In The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Voltfruit is used for cooking and restoring half of a heart. This ingredient can be utilized to make Fruit and Mushroom Mix and cook various recipes.

These fruits can be found:

Growing on cacti in the Gerudo Desert.

Sold at Lorn's Fruit Stand in Gerudo Town.

As drops after defeating Red Hinoxes.

That being said, traversing the Gerudo Desert to reach the town is a tough ordeal. Cold and heat-resistant clothing is recommended for the desert's severe temperatures. Players will experience extreme temperature swings, ranging from blistering heat during the day to frigid temperatures at night.

Construct a homemade car from a Zonai sled, a steering stick, and a fan for efficient travel. This enables quick travel through the sandy terrain. Alternatively, for walking, follow the instructions below.

Use the paraglider and the first updraft near Kara-Kara Bazaar, where the sandstorm starts. Ascend and glide directly towards Gerudo Town, staying on course and avoiding unnecessary turns.

Identify additional updrafts and tall rock structures as orienting landmarks. Maintaining a straight path will most certainly lead to the Desert Rift, a massive chasm that must be traversed. Overcome this obstacle by gliding, climbing, or using rockets.

On your way to Gerudo Town, you'll come across Gibdo, a tough monster with great physical defense. To cause significant damage, use elemental blows such as shock fruit arrows or flame-emitting weaponry. When Gibdo is hit, he turns white and becomes briefly vulnerable to conventional physical strikes.

Equip cold and heat-resistant clothing, use updrafts for navigation, and employ elemental attacks against Gibdo to ensure a successful passage through the Gerudo Desert.

How to use Voltfruit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Link farming Voltfruit in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

Voltfruits that have been exposed to fire become Roasted Voltfruit. Coupled with that, Voltfruit-based meals provide Link Shock Resistance. They are accepted as an ingredient in Orange Dye by the Kochi Dye Shop.

Creamy Heart Soup necessitates the use of a Voltfruit. Furthermore, they can be used to make Fruit Pie, Fruitcake, Honeyed Fruits, Simmered Fruit, Steamed Fruit, Fruit, Mushroom Mix, and Copious Simmered Fruit.

At a Great Fairy Fountain, five Voltfruits and five Yellow Chuchu Jellies are required to upgrade each item of the Rubber Armour set to the second tier.

