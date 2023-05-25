5 easy to cook recipes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Cooking recipes are predominant in Tears of The Kingdom. Much like its predecessor, the new installment has everything and more to pique your palate. The dishes are as functional as they are eccentric, and stocking up on them will come in handy during combat or exploration of the map. Most ingredients can be found in the environment, while others can be acquired from drops after defeating various enemies.

Apart from providing a basic health boost and recovery, different recipes also have separate functionalities. Link's stamina, attack power, defensive durability, climate resistance, and more can be enhanced via the recipes provided in the game.

So, here are five easy-to-cook recipes you can try out in the Tears of The Kingdom.

Salmon Menuiére, Fragrant Seafood Stew, and three other useful recipes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

You can cook recipes in Tears of The Kingdom by selecting the ingredients from Link's Inventory and dumping them into a cooking pot. If you can get your hands on a Zonai Portable Pot, you can cook on the go. Cooking the ingredients increase their efficiency and can produce some interesting results.

1) Hearty Salmon Menuiére

Ingredients:

Tabantha Wheat

Hearty Salmon

Goat Butter

This fancy seafood dish requires three simple ingredients to cook and has a set of perks. Consuming this dish will recover your main heart containers (shown in red). It also provides Link with extra heart containers (shown in yellow) for a temporary amount of time.

Thus, this dish is particularly effective during battle when you need an instant health upgrade to defeat your enemies. You can farm for Hearty Salmon in the westward water bodies of the map. Cook a few of these in advance and stock them up before entering combat.

2) Fragrant Seafood Stew

Ingredients:

Any Fish

Stambulb

Oil Jar

The Fragrant Seafood Stew can be cooked out of any fish that you can farm in Tears of The Kingdom. Apart from that, Stambulb and Oil Jars are also quite common ingredients in the game. You can search for Stambulbs in the forests of Hyrule, while Oil Jars can be bought from vendors in settlements like Rito village.

The stew not only offers health recovery when consumed but also replenishes stamina. This dish is useful when evading hordes or during extended parkour sessions. Having this dish on standby will give you an edge during these dire situations.

3) Spicy Pepper Steak

Ingredients:

Any Meat

Spicy Pepper

Only two ingredients are needed for this dish. As the name suggests, the Pepper Steak is spicy and provides Link with cold resistance by raising his core temperature. The Spicy Pepper Steak comes in handy when visiting cold places like the Sky Islands for the Wind Temple quest.

As for ingredients, you can use whatever meat you have, while spice peppers are one of the most common materials in Hyrule. Spicy pepper also has a healing effect that will recover some health points when consumed.

4) Chilly Elixir - Blue Butterfly + Monster Part - Heat resistance

Ingredients:

Cold Damer

Winterwing Butterfly

Any Monster part

If you have been fighting monsters and have racked up quite a number of parts, this is one way to make good use of them. Throw in some monster parts with the rest of the materials to cook up the Chilly Elixir. Both the Cold Damer and the Winterwing Butterfly provide Heat Resistance.

This prevents Link from overheating and losing his stamina. It is one of the climatic enhancements in Tears of The Kingdom and can be used to travel to hot places on the map. It is a great recipe to have in your inventory as it has a long duration of effect.

5) Dark Rice Ball - Dark Clump + Rice - Gloom resistance

Ingredients:

Dark Clump

Rock Salt

Hylian Rice

In Tears of the Kingdom, Gloom damages are quite formidable to Link as it destroys the heart containers and prevents them from refilling. Thus, Gloom resistance is a critical part of exploration. Dark Rice Ball makes use of Dark Clumps that can prevent Gloom damage.

Apart from that, the Hylian Rice helps in health recovery, allowing Link to replenish some of the depleted heart containers. Besides using the Depths Armor set, Gloom-resistant recipes are ideal for keeping Link safe from Gloom.

These are some of the easiest recipes to cook in Tears of The Kingdom. The ingredients are easy to find, even during the early quests. Keep exploring more recipes as you advance in the game, as their effects come in handy for all types of challenges.

