5 best vehicles you should build in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has far exceeded expectations after its release on May 12, 2023. With the game allowing immense creative opportunities with its fuse mechanism, players can finally make their vehicles to locomote through the open world of Hyrule. To provide insight into this mechanic, this list will reveal the five best vehicles you should build in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

The Flying car, Hover Bike, and more of the best vehicles to make in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Thanks to the fuse mechanism, there are some exciting combinations to create in the game. This not only applies to weapons, you can combine various raw materials and turn them into a vehicle.

1) The Flying Car

The Flying Car is one of the simplest and the coolest vehicles to create in the game. As all the vehicles drain your battery pretty fast, a simple Flying Car is one of the best options for moving around in Hyrule.

Combine a small wooden board, two fans, and a steering stick, and make your very own Flying Car soar high up in the skies. With enough Energy Cells, you can fly for a considerable amount of time before running out.

2) The Speeder

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



You can use Recall as a way to reach the sky islands above Hyrule! With his new ability in The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom , Recall, Link can reverse an object’s movement.You can use Recall as a way to reach the sky islands above Hyrule! With his new ability in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, Recall, Link can reverse an object’s movement.You can use Recall as a way to reach the sky islands above Hyrule! https://t.co/g3Y3i5vs9M

This is arguably one of the best land vehicles in the game. The Speeder can help you traverse the lands of Hyrule and the scorching embers of the Depths quite easily. Moreover, this versatile commodity barely drains any battery. Hence, you can use it for an extended period of time. Utilize your Recall ability to make it stand straight before getting on it to make things easier.

To make the Speeder, you will need a small wheel, a stabilizer, and a steering stick, and stack them on top of each other. Despite the limited equipment, you will get one of the best long-distance vehicles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

3) The Hover Bike

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica

#TearsOfTheKingdom Dive into one of the many chasms scattered throughout Hyrule to reach a dark, vast space known as The Depths. What awaits you down here? You’ll have to find out for yourself... Dive into one of the many chasms scattered throughout Hyrule to reach a dark, vast space known as The Depths. What awaits you down here? You’ll have to find out for yourself...#TearsOfTheKingdom https://t.co/u6ThfU4H8Z

Just like the previous entry, the Hover Bike is yet another versatile option for locomotion in the game, as it can tread various terrains with ease. Moreover, it is extremely easy to handle this vehicle. Be it the Sky Island, or the Depths, this commodity can travel through all the locations in Hyrule. To create this, attach two fans and a steering stick, and off you go.

4) The Stealth Bomber

This is arguably the hardest vehicle to make on this list. However, once you have all of its moving parts, the Stealth Bomber comes as one of the most overpowered and fun devices to use in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

To make this, you will need to gather a bunch of fans, some cannons, a steering stick, and a lot of wooden planks and agglomerate them. Capable of being unbelievably dominant, you can finish off enemy camps quite easily with the Stealth Bomber.

5) The Truck

The name of this vehicle is as self-explanatory as it can get. However, despite not being as fancy as the other entries on this list, the Truck is still one of the most useful vehicles in the game. You will frequently have to carry a ton of things around in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can take this out on rough terrains to carry whatever you want instead of using Ultrahand for hours.

Poll : 0 votes