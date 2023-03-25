How to get W-870 in Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake can relentlessly pit you against a swarm of enemies, making it difficult for you to deal with them. To assist with crowd control, players have access to the powerful W-870 shotgun.

This weapon can be found as early as Chapter 1 in the game's village section. It is located in a house on the left section of the village area and you can use it to fend off enemies that pursue you into the house. The W-870 shotgun's slow firing rate is offset by its ability to knock back multiple enemies at once, making it an essential tool for survival in the game.

Acquiring the W-870 shotgun from the house in the village section of Resident Evil 4 remake

The village area in Resident Evil 4 remake is a memorable section that includes some of the game's most iconic missions and encounters, and it serves as the first major skirmish for players new to the title. The area marks Leon Kennedy's arrival in a remote Spanish village where he must track down the President's daughter, Ashley, and fight off a group of villagers known as the Ganados who attack him.

After learning the controls in the Resident Evil 4 remake and defeating some enemies, you will come upon a village square and be greeted by a cutscene wherein the villagers burn someone in the middle of the area. After this gruesome introduction, you will have to approach them and trigger the skirmish.

The W-870 shotgun is located in this house in the village area (Image via Capcom)

You can refer to this comprehensive guide on how to survive this village encounter in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Amidst the chaos, you must head to the biggest house in the left side of the village, which triggers a small cutscene depicting the villagers gathering around the house.

You must take the stairs behind you to reach the upper floor of this house. You will notice the W-870 shotgun hung on the wall. Feel free to grab it quickly since the villagers will be attempting to barge into the house. Remember to break the wardrobe glass to the left of this shotgun to collect a hand grenade as well.

The W-870 shotgun is hung on the wall on the upper floor (Image via Capcom)

You must move quickly through the house and make your escape through a window as villagers begin to approach. Once outside, staying on the rooftops can provide a tactical advantage for surveying the area. The W-870 shotgun is a useful tool to fend off groups of villagers, but it's best to conserve ammo by utilizing the knife and kicks to deal with individual enemies.

Although the shotgun has a slower firing speed, its raw power makes it a valuable asset. The fan favorite Merchant is also a part of the Resident Evil 4 remake and can aid you in upgrading the Shotgun's power, rate of fire, ammo capacity, and reload speed.

If you are on the lookout for another weapon to ease your journey in this survival horror game, you should consider getting the Red9 handgun. Handguns have a faster firing rate than shotguns but lack the power to knock back enemies.

Resident Evil 4 remake comprises a slew of creatures and boss battles that will test your mettle and combat skills. After you complete the village section, be on your guard to face El Gigante, the first major boss in the game.

