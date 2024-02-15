How to get more World Silver in One Punch Man World?

World Silver in One Punch Man world is a very crucial in-game currency that helps summon new heroes. But the catch is that you can use them to summon said heroes only on the Standard Draw Banner, where one character costs 260 World Silver and 10 costs 2600. Silvers can also be used to purchase Intel Packs, EXP cards, and other in-game items at the in-app store. This gacha title offers multiple ways to earn these crucial in-game items as rewards.

However, you must be willing to grind heavily because the amount of silver from rewards is minimal. This article lists some of the best ways to obtain World Silver in One Punch Man World.

Best ways to get more World Silver in One Punch Man World

1) Achievements

Complete various challenges in Achievements to get World Silver (Image via Perfect World)

Completing various challenges in Achievements grants World Silver in One Punch Man World. You can enter the Achievements section by clicking the Transcend button (phone icon) at the top left of the screen. Then click the Achievements button to enter the interface.

The interface will display seven categories: Justice Enforced, Destroyed-and-Guarded, Tale of Everything, Serious Whack, Secret of Might, Driven by Interest, and Piggy Memory Bank. Each category offers three types of challenges: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Clearing the Gold challenges rewards the player 20 World Silver, Silver grants 10, and Bronze grants 5.

You can also obtain World Silver by unlocking a certain number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze challenges. Upon entering the Achievements interface, look at the bottom of the screen to view the number of unlocked achievements in each type.

2) Story quests

Progressing through the main story is the best way to get World Silver in One Punch Man World (Image via Perfect World)

Progression through the in-game story stages also helps you earn World Silver in One Punch Man World. Each story episode offers stages with a certain number of challenge quests, completing which grants the player stars, and obtaining a certain number of them grants World Silver. Completing various challenges in Nightmare and Hero Forum also grants you World Silver.

The Joint Action stages offer challenges similar to the story quests, and several such stages must be completed to unlock new episodes. Completing them also grants World Silver in this One Punch Man game.

3) Hot Battles

Defeating monsters in Hot Battles grants 1000 World Silver in One Punch Man World. (Image via Perfect World)

Hot Battles are the best way to get a hefty amount of World Silver in One Punch Man World. You can participate by interacting with the NPC named "Game Company’s Operation Specialists". After entering the Hot Battles interface, you must battle against various monsters, including Pluton, Sky King, and more. Defeating each boss rewards 1000 World Silver.

4) Training

You can complete all heroes' trainings in your roster to earn World Silver. (Image via Perfect World)

You can learn the skills of every One Punch Man World hero in Training game mode. Go to the character list by clicking the button at the top right of the screen and select the character you want. Click the Gameplay button to enter the training interface and hit the Target Training button to start the character’s training.

Completing each hero’s training grants 50 World Silver. Unlock more new heroes and complete their training to get more World Silver.

5) Disaster Simulation Battle

Disaster Simulation Battle also rewards World Silver in One Punch Man World. (Image via Perfect World)

In addition to One Punch Man World Credits and Will Chips, Disaster Simulation Battle also rewards players with World Silver. You can enter the Disaster Simulation Battle in the Simulation Device, located on the Hero Association's second floor. The device offers five test stages: Morale, Overpower, Technique, Assault, and Normal.

Each test offers 18 monsters that you must defeat to earn a certain amount of stars. Depending on the number of challenges completed, you can get up to three stars by defeating each enemy.

After accumulating a certain number of stars, you can tap the Star Level Rewards button at the top right of each test’s interface. You can earn up to 1350 World Silver in One Punch Man world by clearing all stages and earning 54 stars in each test.

6) Combat Maelstrom

Defeat monsters in Combat Maelstrom to get World Silver. (Image via Perfect World)

Combat Maelstorm is a seasonal game mode in One Punch Man World that unlocks at Team Level 35. You can play Combat Maelstrom by visiting the Research Room on the Hero Associations’ second floor, next to the Simulation Device. Each season runs for four weeks and grants various rewards based on the rank obtained by the player every week.

You can upgrade your rank by defeating monsters and earning points. This mode has five ranks, from the lowest Wolf Slayer, Tiger Slayer, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Slayer to the highest God Slayer. Each consists of three sub-ranks, from the lowest I and II to the highest III.

Achieving each rank grants a certain amount of World Silver to players in One Punch Man World. If you rank at Gold Slayer III each season, you can get up to 1000 World Silver as a reward.

Besides the ways mentioned above, you can complete Side Quests and Biography Quests, upgrade Team Level, watch movies, and play mini-games at Arcade Center to get more World Silver in One Punch Man World.