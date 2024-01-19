How to get Wuthering Waves CBT 2 access as a Content Creator: Sign-up process and requirements

Wuthering Waves CBT 2 has started creating chances for players to actively participate and become vital members of the community. Kuro Games, notably known for the hack-and-slash mobile title Punishing Gray Raven, is set to bring its upcoming open-world project to various devices soon. However, before that can happen, the game must first receive user feedback, which is why the Closed Beta Tests are necessary.

Kuro Games has recently unveiled PROJECT W.A.V.E., a content creator program for the Wuthering Waves CBT 2. This article will cover how you can gain access to the content creator program for the game and what rewards await you.

How to sign up for the content creator program for Wuthering Waves CBT 2

The Wuthering Waves CBT 2 participation page (Image via Kuro Games)

To participate in the Wuthering Waves CBT 2 as a content creator, you can follow the following steps:

Head over to the official website of Wuthering Waves Creator Program PROJECT W.A.V.E. Alternatively, you can click here to go to the website.

Click on the Apply Now button.

button. Fill out the necessary details, such as your social media handles, Discord ID, Platforms, and more. You can select the media content you want to create for the game.

Click on Submit once you finish filling out the details. You will get an official confirmation mail stating your registration has been confirmed.

once you finish filling out the details. You will get an official confirmation mail stating your registration has been confirmed. Once your registration has been approved, you will get another official email to confirm that. After this, you can create content for the Wuthering Waves CBT 2.

This event will be divided into two parts:

The Application Period is January 19, 2024 to February 11, 2024

Content creators can start submitting their work once they have received the official mail. The event will end on March 19, 2024.

Wuthering Waves CBT 2 requirements for Project W.A.V.E

The approved creators can use the hashtags #WutheringWaves and #ProjectWAVE to publish videos on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, as well as hold livestreams on Twitch and YouTube. For the requirements, the content you upload can range from reviews to walkthroughs and other creative endeavors, giving you the freedom to express the universe of Wuthering Waves.

You can select which type of content you want to create. For example, a long video should be more than 60 seconds, and your livestream should be more than 30 minutes, with the majority of the content dedicated to the Wuthering Waves CBT 2.

Wuthering Waves CBT 2 rewards for content creators

Kuro Games is giving various rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has prepared various incentives for content creators who will participate in the Wuthering Waves CBT 2 and help promote the game.

For long videos, you will get $7 for every 1000 views on your videos. Also, a bonus of $100/$200 will be provided for reaching 10k/30k views, respectively.

For short videos, you will get $5 for every 100 likes on your videos. Also, a bonus of $100/$200 will be provided for reaching 1k/3k likes, respectively.

For livestreaming the game, you will get $1 USD for every 100 views on your videos. Also, a bonus of $50/$100/$200 will be provided for reaching 1k/2k/4k views, respectively.

