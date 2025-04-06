How to get Zoh Shia Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Zoh Shia Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds unlocks after you’ve cleared the main storyline content tied to Werner and Alma. Once that’s done and you’re well into post-game territory, Zoh Shia starts popping up again as part of High Rank Field Surveys — but only under specific conditions.

Here's how you can get the Zoh Shia Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where and how to trigger the Zoh Shia Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds

Zoh Shia Investigation (Field survey) in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

In order to unlock the Zoh Shia Investigation, you will need to rest in the Ruins of Wyveria multiple times. We recommend setting the weather to "Inclemency" and the time of day to "Nighttime". These are the most reliable environmental settings based on in-game testing, where Zoh Shia would show up about every two or three rests.

Remember, though, that it is still RNG at the end of the day. The monster may appear quickly at times, but that's not always the case. Just keep resting in the Dragontorch region. Once you get Zoh Shia's Field Survey, don’t rush into it if you are not ready. Save it as an Investigation instead.

How to save Zoh Shia as an Investigation

Saving the Zoh Shia Investigation in Monster Hunter Wilds is a straightforward process, but it's super important if you're trying to farm the monster's parts without waiting on the spawn cycle every time.

To do so, simply open the World Map, move your cursor over Zoh Shia’s icon when it appears in the region, and press the corresponding save button. This lets you store it as an Investigation, and then you can start the hunt from the quest counter anytime. Just walk up to Alma, select the saved Investigation, and you’re good to go.

How much does the Zoh Shia Investigation cost?

Saving Field Surveys as Investigations isn’t free. You’ll have to spend Guild Points, and the cost varies. For higher-tier hunts like Zoh Shia, it can cost up to 742 Guild Points. This won't be an issue for those hunting bounties and/or playing regularly, but it’s worth keeping in mind if you’re tight on points.

