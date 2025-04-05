How to grow plants faster in Schedule 1

To grow plants faster in Schedule 1 is one of the key challenges you will face as you expand into a bigger market. Although the game starts with simple drug-making, you will soon need to set up more efficient production methods to deliver orders without delays. This will lead you to grow your own plants to create high-quality contraband while employing people to speed up the process.

Growing plants faster in Schedule 1 can be a hassle as the upkeep costs shoot up and limit your ability to make purchases. However, once you invest and set up a streamlined process, the trade becomes easier with a higher yield, which returns bigger profits. This is an important part of the game that should be capitalized on early to ensure a steady income.

This article will highlight some of the best ways to grow plants faster in Schedule 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to boost plant growth in Schedule 1

Here are some of the best methods to grow your plants faster in Schedule 1:

Growing plants in cheap plastic pots will result in a slower growth speed. Instead, you will need to get higher-grade Air Pots to boost the plant growth in your base. The air pots provide a 15% bonus to help you grow plants faster in Schedule 1.

to boost the plant growth in your base. The air pots provide a 15% bonus to help you grow plants faster in Schedule 1. Grow Lights are another piece of equipment that you will need to purchase to increase the plant’s growth. Placing the required plants under normal lights does not provide any boosts, and you will need to get special lights for a 15% boost. Once your profit grows, it is best to buy the expensive light gear to enjoy a 30% boost.

are another piece of equipment that you will need to purchase to increase the plant’s growth. Placing the required plants under normal lights does not provide any boosts, and you will need to get special lights for a 15% boost. Once your profit grows, it is best to buy the expensive light gear to enjoy a 30% boost. While you can grow plants normally in the rooms, using Grow Tents can provide you with an additional 15% faster plant growth.

can provide you with an additional 15% faster plant growth. If you are in a hurry, you can try using the Speed Grow item. Although it increases plant growth drastically, you will have to compromise on the quality of the yield.

Grow plants faster in Schedule 1 with special lights and pots (Image via TVGS)

It is a simple process to grow plants faster in Schedule 1, where you need to plant seeds in a pot and then water them regularly, helping them grow. Once fully grown, they will be ready for use, and you can harvest them to start manufacturing the desired drugs. But to boost their growth, you need to use better tools and invest a lot of capital which can only be done once you have accumulated quite a bit of profit.

