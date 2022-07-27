How to harvest carrots in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is known for its messy launch, wasteland exploration, first-person shooting action, and many other distinctive features. It's less renowned for its farming gameplay, but agriculture is a must-have for anyone who hopes to survive the irradiated nightmare of post-war Appalachia.

Consumables are an important part of the game's ecosystem and there are a ton of types to choose from. Food fills the hunger meter, but it can also heal injuries and provide temporary buffs. There's plenty of food lying around on store shelves or in dead people's pockets, but players can also grow their own.

Growing carrots in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players can do a lot of important tasks at the many camps they set up across Appalachia. One helpful activity would be planting vegetables like carrots to use in later recipes.

Any public workshop or C.A.M.P. site can become a small carrot farm with the help of a single carrot and some fertilizer. This will produce a carrot plant, which can be routinely harvested for more carrots.

Players can also find carrots planted in a variety of locations. Fifteen can be found in a garden outside the General's Steakhouse, with six more sitting outside the Grove's Family Cabin. Another four are located near the Wixon homestead. With these, a player could get a sizable farm going quite easily.

Using carrots in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players are more than capable of simply stuffing their faces with carrots, but that would be a waste of resources. Instead of simply eating them, carrots can be used in a few recipes that will confer additional benefits.

Grabbing a carrot fresh from the plant and scarfing it down will reward the player with five rads, a 5% hunger reduction, and a 2% chance of disease. This will keep them from starving to death, but there are better uses.

Throw the carrots into a pot with some boiled water and wood to make carrot soup. This will reduce hunger by 12% and thirst by 18%, while also increasing HP by 12. It still hits the player with four rads, but it does offer a bonus to perception.

Add pepper and sheepsquatch meat to that soup to make a mutton meat pie. This hearty dish heals the player for 90 HP while increasing their melee damage. It also fills 25% of their hunger meter, making it a great dish.

Carrots can also be added to mentats and slit beans to make Orange Mentats. The addition of carrots changes the color and the effects of these unique consumable pills. The orange variety adds five perception and makes the patented VATS aiming system 10% more accurate for five minutes.

Carrots in Fallout 76 have a lot of potential. With the right recipe, they can make a player stronger, healthier, or even more accurate in a firefight. Just harvest all the carrots throughout the world to start a new farm and conquer the wasteland with a healthy snack.

