How to heal in Bayonetta 3

When playing Bayonetta 3, you will want to avoid damage as much as possible. Not getting hit means you have a better chance of ending each Verse with a Pure Platinum medal. However, sometimes, taking damage is unavoidable, and players will need to restore their health.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to do that in Bayonetta 3. There’s nothing wrong with taking hits in the game, as it does not affect the story. It does, however, look quite cool to go through each battle without taking a single point of damage.

Bayonetta 3 gives players options to restore health as they go

Bayonetta 3 is designed to give players options to avoid taking any damage, through excellent dodge timing, to the Bat Within skill, giving you one extra chance at avoiding harm. Unfortunately, sometimes Bayonetta is too overwhelmed, and players take hits from enemies.

The first way is to gather Light Green Feathers. These are occasionally on the ground as Bayonetta explores stages, typically between Verses (Battles). Bayonetta has to walk over the feathers and she’ll gain a little bit of health immediately.

Another option, perhaps a much better one, can be used while in battle. Green Herb Lollipops are available in a few locations and can be used to heal damage immediately. These can be found in Rodin’s Shop for a nominal fee and treasure chests across Bayonetta 3.

However, healing damage does not allow you to gain a Platinum medal, but it can be the difference between victory and defeat. If you have some in your inventory, press the “-” Button, and use L or R to cycle through your items until you find the desired confectionery.

After finding the desired treat, press A, and Bayonetta’s health will be restored. On the topic of Rodin’s shop, he houses another way to heal yourself. He charges you orbs for a variety of items, and one of them is Witch Hearts.

You don’t have to use them right away, though. They are pricey, at 30,000 orbs for a base price. You can use these as a clever way to restore health as well. They increase your maximum vitality upon use.

It also fully restores your health when using it, and perhaps best of all, it does not count as using an item. Using items in a stage affects your overall end-of-stage score, but Witch Hearts does not count as items for this. You can also find these throughout Bayonetta 3, so use them as healing items in a pinch, which also gives you a maximum health increase on top.

These are the best ways to restore your health while playing Bayonetta 3. It might be more satisfying to dodge every attack and avoid having to heal, but that’s not going to be every player’s experience, and that’s fine. This will help players in any situation restore their HP, and resume battle as everyone’s favorite attractive Umbral Witch.

