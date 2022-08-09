How to heal your party in Hard West 2

In Hard West 2, death is often the end of the road for characters in a playthrough. This makes it very important for players to know how to heal their party members. Without proper healing, they'll be done for, and the main character will have no one to turn to.

The turn-based combat of Hard West 2 will inevitably see party members take damage and sometimes even teeter on the brink of death.

Finding a Surgeon is often the best way to heal party members in Hard West 2, but there are other methods to do so

Finding a Surgeon is the most effective method of healing in the game, but there are others that can get the job done. Players don't have to worry about only having one source of health.

Aside from a trip to the doctor, there are various healing items that can be used in and out of battle. Players can also rest at a camp and utilize any provisions in the inventory to heal the team.

It all depends on the needs of the party at the time, as they will more than likely take damage in every battle they fight.

If a Surgeon is nearby, players should always head there, but they shouldn't travel unnecessary lengths if a camp is nearby or items are available.

Surgeons

Surgeons appear on the map, so they can be easily spotted. They are often found in or near major towns in Hard West 2. After a tough battle, players can take their party to a Surgeon for the best healing possible.

Of course, the more damaged the party is, the more the Surgeon will charge for their services. Players can interact with the Surgeon's Office, and the party will enter to find out how much it will cost for them to get back in tip-top shape.

Camp

If players are out in the world and are too far from a town before another inevitable skirmish, camps are the best option to heal their party. They don't heal as well as Surgeons, but they only cost whatever provisions are in the party's inventory.

Camps are also marked on the map, so players can just find one and interact with it to rest there. They can choose to use provisions in order to heal the party. The members will be healed depending on how many provisions the party has.

If there's more than enough to spare, they'll be fully healed. If only a few are on hand, those will be used up, and the party will have to find another way to heal completely.

Healing items

Just like any other game, there are other special items in Hard West 2 that can heal party members. Things like beans can be picked up, bought, or earned through missions or exploration.

While in battle, players can select the Inventory, navigate to the healing item, and confirm its use. These items don't have a ton of healing capabilities, but they work very well to keep a character from dying in a pinch.

