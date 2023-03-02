How to Hotkey items and weapons in Sons of the Forest (post Hotfix 2)

While this wasn't a feature that Sons of the Forest was officially released with, players will now be able to Hotkey their items and weapons in the survival horror game.

It was introduced with Hotfix 2, which was released quite recently, along with performance fixes like lag reduction and other quality-of-life features such as skip cut-scene prompts. In general, the introduction of the Hotkey system is certainly one of the biggest highlights of this patch.

This particular feature is something that players have been requesting from Endnight Games ever since the early access period of the title went live, and it seems that the developers have listened to their community's feedback.

Today’s guide will specifically go over how you can use the Item Hotkey system in Sons of the Forest.

Hotkeying items and weapons in Sons of the Forest

Hotkeys are one of the most sought-after features in the recently released game. This was because every time you wanted to equip something from the inventory, your character would have to sit down to open up your in-game bag.

What made this extremely annoying to deal with was the fact that when rummaging through the inventory to equip items and weapons, the player's character would be susceptible to enemy attacks.

Hence, it wasn't possible to open up one's bag on the fly, leaving players stuck with having to prepare extensively or running away from an encounter if they didn't have the right item.

With the new Hotkey feature, you will now be able to assign a button to some of the most important items and weapons in the game. To do so, you will need to:

Open up your inventory and then move the mouse cursor over to the weapon, item, or tool that you want to assign a Hotkey to. Then, you will need to hit the corresponding number on your keyboard to assign a button to it.

You must remember that you can only assign 10 buttons to 10 items in the game. The assigning will start from 0 to 9, and these numbers are the only ones that you will get to assign to an item in Sons of the Forest.

Once you have been able to successfully assign a number to an item in the game, you can now freely switch between all of the different objects by simply clicking on those assigned keys.

However, if you want some more realism while playing Sons of the Forest, then you can always make use of the quick slots system instead of the Hotkey one. To do this, you will need to press down the “I” button, which will bring up the backpack and not open up the complete inventory that just tapping “I” would.

The quick slot system is not something that's recommended for players who are new to the survival horror genre, or for those who are playing on a higher difficulty. The brand new Hotkey system is likely to make exploring the island significantly easier, and you will have an easier time exploring some of the most difficult areas on the map.

