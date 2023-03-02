Sons of the Forest Hotfix 1 and 2 official notes: Introduces Item and Weapons hotkey feature and performance improvements

The first batch of Sons of the Forest hotfix patches are now live, and Endnight Games has introduced a large number of changes that players have been looking forward to ever since the early access release last week.

One of the biggest highlights of this patch is the addition of the Item and Weapons hotkey feature. Numerous players and fans of the game have been complaining about the lack of a weapon hotkey feature, forcing them to repeatedly access their inventory every time they need to switch equipped items around.

This would make the player's character susceptible to enemy attacks as accessing the inventory leaves them vulnerable for some time. Hence, the addition of this feature is a fairly welcome one.

Apart from this, there have been a significant number of performance fixes that players can look forward to, including improved cutscene skip prompts and lag fixes.

Sons of the Forest fans looking for a detailed description of the hotfixes can check it out on the game's official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Sons of the Forest Hotfix 1 and 2 official notes

1) All Hotfix 1 changes in Sons of the Forest

Addressed stuttering and lag issues.

Fix for removing the book from the backpack, locking up the game.

Fixed an issue with input mapping.

Added stability fixes

2) All Hotfix 2 changes in Sons of the Forest

Added hotkey system for keyboard/mouse. Assign hotkeys in inventory by pressing numerical keys 0 through 9 on hovered items in inventory.

Added hint for hotkeys to loading screen.

Improved cutscene skip prompt; will now appear briefly at start or show when common skip keys are pressed (esc, space, etc).

Added heavy attack tutorial to loading hints.

‘Back’ (default Esc key) will close Tutorial book, Construction book, and Grab bag interactions.

The two Hotfix updates brought along some of the changes that Sons of the Forest players have been looking forward to for quite some time now. The hotkey binding feature will definitely receive praise, as players will now be able to assign hotkeys in the game’s inventory by pressing the numerical keys from 0 to 9.

Being able to assign items and weapons to particular keys will help them swap between crucial items much faster and not have to constantly open up their inventory to switch stuff around.

Opening the inventory will make the player character sit down and scan through all of their collected items, leaving them vulnerable to enemy encounters while exploring the map. As a result, it wasn't the most practical option in dangerous areas.

