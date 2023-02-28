How to obtain and use the Gold Mask in Sons of the Forest

As you progress through the narrative of Sons of the Forest, exploring new areas on the map and gathering resources, you will discover various utility items, such as the Gold Mask. While not all items aid in survival within the hostile forest, certain crucial ones are worth acquiring as soon as possible.

The Gold Mask is one of these items that can help you survive against the game's savages. However, unlike other utility items, the Gold Mask cannot be crafted and must be found on the map.

Today’s guide will go over how you will be able to acquire and use the Gold Mask in Sons of the Forest.

Obtaining the Gold Mask in Sons of the Forest

To get your hands on the Gold Mask in Sons of the Forest, you will be required to make your way to the inland bunker, which is present underground to the southeast of the snowy mountains. The location will be marked on your minimap, so all you have to do at the start is make your way to the bunker entrance.

Once there, you will then need to:

Make your way through the narrow passage of the cave as soon as you enter it. Make sure you have a light torch here or a flashlight, as navigating through these halls in the dark will present a fair bit of a challenge.

After climbing down the stairs, you will find a door at the very bottom to your right. You will only be able to open it if you have the Maintenance or the Blue Keycard. From here, make your way down further till you reach a door that has the emergency door icon above it.

Now make your way through the corridors, and you will find another flight of stairs leading further into the lower levels of the Sons of the Forest Bunker. Going further down, you will be able to make your way inside level 5.

Once in level 5, you will need to head straight and then take a left to enter a morgue. Here, you will be able to find the Gold Mask on a dead body. You can then press E to pick it up.

Using the Gold Mask in Sons of the Forest

You can use the Gold Mask in a similar fashion to other masks in Sons of the Forest. These masks are primarily used to blend in with the mutant residents of the island, making it easier to avoid encounters and navigate through enemy ranks. Using the Gold Mask can provide you with a different approach to the game.

Additionally, it is theorized that the Gold Mask represents the leader of a mutant pack or tribe, as it is worn by the elite. Having the mask in your inventory may make it easier to deal with these enemies in the game.

