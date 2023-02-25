Modern Warfare 2 reintroduces classic minimap, but with a catch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a frantic tactical shooter in which you must focus on your surroundings, enemy movements, gunfire, and even the minimap, which provides much information.

The classic CoD minimap was removed from Modern Warfare 2, a move heavily berated by the community. But it appears that the developers brought it back in season 2. However, you can only enjoy the classic minimap in the Gun Game mode.

This was not mentioned in any patch notes, so it's difficult to conclude whether the developers did it on purpose or if it's just a bug in Modern Warfare 2's Gun Game mode. The following article will go over all of the specifics that a player should be aware of.

About the classic minimap in Modern Warfare 2

The classic minimap may be unfamiliar to many users. Earlier in the franchise, enemies were indicated on the map with red dots whenever they fired their weapons. For instance, whenever you fire an unsilenced gun, the enemy's minimap will disclose your precise position.

This was removed from Modern Warfare 2, but has since been reinstated in the Gun Game mode. That said, it's still a mystery whether it was intentional.

Return of the old-school minimap

Modern Warfare 2 was released in 2022 with numerous changes, including a new gunsmith system, maps, weaponry, and additional quality-of-life adjustments.

The elimination of the traditional minimap was one of the most criticized changes. The shift upset many former players because they had grown accustomed to the previous minimap system.

However, with the second season, players have observed the return of the conventional minimap, though only in the Gun Game mode.

Why developers decided to remove the classic minimap

During the Modern Warfare 2 beta, developers revealed that the conventional minimap system will no longer be available. They desired that participants engage in a fair battle.

They did not want to penalize participants for firing their weapons. It becomes more difficult and fascinating for players to actively seek out the source of gunfire rather than simply traveling to the red dot on the minimap.

Call of Duty streamer JGOD noted the minimap change that reveals opposing players who fire their unsuppressed firearms as red dots:

James - JGOD @JGODYT So the Minimap works like it is supposed to in Gun Game? 🤣🤣🤣 So the Minimap works like it is supposed to in Gun Game? 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UTVrEDYIpG

At the moment, it's unclear whether this is a glitch in the game's Gun Game mode that causes red spots to show even when no UAV is operational or a purposeful decision by the developers.

About Gun Game mode

Gun Game is a traditional Call of Duty game mode in which players advance through various weapons. Everyone in the lobby would start with the same weapon and upgrade it after a certain number of eliminations.

When a person is slain by a melee attack, their firearms are downgraded. The ultimate upgrade is usually a knife, with which they must score a kill to win the battle.

