Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has recently entered its second seasonal update and the developers have added a tremendous amount of playable content to the title. A total of four new game modes were announced and were expected to arrive with the Season 2 update on February 15.

Activision released a brief on all four in the official Call of Duty blog - Infected, Gun Game, Grind, and Hardcore. All of the modes are supposedly arriving alongside the launch of the Season 2 update.

These modes will join the existing ones in the multiplayer playlist. It is important to remember that all Modern Warfare 2 content can only be accessed if players already own a copy of the game.

Let us take a closer look at the Gun Game mode in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Gun Game

Activision has deployed multiple playable content with its second seasonal update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. A list of new arms will be added to the weapons arsenal alongside new 6v6 maps and balance changes. Moreover, the publisher also released the Ronin bundle, which can be earned by completing the challenges or directly purchased from the store.

Gun Game is a classic game mode from previous Call of Duty titles where players would progress through a pool of weapons. Everyone in the lobby would start out with the same gun and upgrade it after securing a set amount of kills (generally one).

If a player gets killed by a melee attack, their weapons are demoted. The final upgrade is generally a knife, with which they need to secure a kill to win the match.

How to play?

At the time of writing this article, Gun Game is not available in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer playlist. However, players can expect this mode to be released in the upcoming days.

The publisher could have halted the release of all game modes at once to not scatter the playerbase.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out by checking its availability with the steps listed below:

Launch Modern Warfare 2.

Enter Modern Warfare 2 from the home screen.

Select the “Filter” option below “Quick Play.”

A new window will open with all the available game modes listed.

Select the preferred game modes and go back to the main menu.

Select “Play” on “Quick Play” to queue for the selected modes.

A brief on new modes

Here is an index of the three other game modes that got launched with the Season 2 update in MW 2:

Infected: It is a fan-favorite game mode from older Call of Duty titles where a player is on the infected team and the majority are on the other side. When an infected player secures a kill, they respawn as an infected and joins the team.

It is a fan-favorite game mode from older Call of Duty titles where a player is on the infected team and the majority are on the other side. When an infected player secures a kill, they respawn as an infected and joins the team. Grind: This mode is similar to the Kill Confirmed mode, but the dog tags can be stacked and need to be delivered to a designated spot. Banking them at the drop zone will allot points to the team. However, if a player dies, all the tags get dropped on the ground and others are able to pick them up.

This mode is similar to the Kill Confirmed mode, but the dog tags can be stacked and need to be delivered to a designated spot. Banking them at the drop zone will allot points to the team. However, if a player dies, all the tags get dropped on the ground and others are able to pick them up. Hardcore: The Hardcore mode has replaced the Tier 1 mode and features all the classic rules. Health regeneration is impossible without stims, smaller health pools, and limited Heads-Up Display (HUD) that are some of the key features of this mode.

Season 2 is a massive update for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as it implements several new elements.

The ranked play is one of the most significant updates for the multiplayer part and the addition of the Ashika Island map for Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Season 2 update details.

