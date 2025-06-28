How to increase Carry Weight Capacity in Death Stranding 2

Increasing Carry Weight Capacity in Death Stranding 2 let you transport more cargo efficiently while maintaining better balance and stability during deliveries. Since Sam often travels through rugged and unpredictable terrain, having a higher weight limit ensures you stay steady and avoid damaging precious cargo.

Here's how you can increase Carry Weight Capacity for smoother deliveries in Death Stranding 2.

Increasing the Carry Weight Capacity in Death Stranding 2

Carry Weight Capacity in Death Stranding 2 increases naturally (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Your Carry Weight limit improves naturally as you progress through the game. The more heavy loads you carry over long distances, the better Sam’s Carrying Capacity stat becomes. You can track this in Sam’s stats on the map screen. Achieving Level 5 gives you a solid +30kg boost, so keep hauling cargo to level up faster.

Here are a few more ways to increase Carry Weight Capacity in Death Stranding 2:

Hold Chiral Crystals to lighten the load

Every 1,000 Chiral Crystals Sam carries reduces your backpack load by 1 kg. It may not sound like much, but it adds up over time and can give you that little extra wiggle room during longer deliveries.

Unlock and use the Chiral Antigravity Device

Once you reach Australia and build a Level 2 connection with the Government, you’ll unlock the Chiral Antigravity Device. This backpack attachment reduces the weight of your entire load, allowing you to carry more without actually increasing pressure. You can even craft multiple units to boost your load limit.

Use vehicles and floating Carriers

Don’t forget about vehicles in Death Stranding 2, as both the Tri-cruiser and Pickup Off-Roader are great for transporting massive cargo loads. Not every route supports vehicles, though, and that’s where the Floating Carrier comes in. You can load heavy cargo onto it and drag it behind you like a trolley.

Equip a Battle Skeleton

For the best Carry Capacity boost, equip a Battle Skeleton. The Level 1 version adds 60 kg to your carry limit, and higher levels offer even more. Just keep in mind that it disables cargo loading on your legs, so plan your loadout carefully.

Weight management is key in Death Stranding 2, and luckily, there are several smart ways to improve it. Whether you're using advanced gear like the Battle Skeleton or simply leveling up Sam, every little upgrade counts.

Also read — Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

