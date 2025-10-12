The Bond mechanic in Digimon Story Time Stranger is essentially a friendship mechanic that is part of most modern RPGs. It provides you with significant stat boosts and other advantages for increasing the bond you have with your Digimon. There are several ways to develop your connection with them, and it is essential to make your Digimon stronger and unlock certain Digivolutions.
To help you understand how this system works, this article explains what Bond is in Digimon Story Time Stranger and how to increase it.
What is Bond in Digimon Story Time Stranger?
As mentioned above, Bond in Digimon Story Time Stranger can be considered as the friendship level between you and your Digimon. You can increase it in various ways and reap several benefits from it, especially stat bonuses. While you can increase the Bond up to 100%, you are sure to see visible damage increase even as you raise it to around 10% with any of your Digimon.
Here are all the benefits you can get by increasing the Bond of your Digimon in the game:
- Stat boost: As the Bond of your Digimon increases, their stats also improve.
- Stat carryover: If you De-Digivolve Digimon with high Bond, a certain amount of their stats will still carry over to their lower-level form. Then, you can Digivolve it again for higher stat values. This way, you can loop the Digivolution cycle to raise stats.
- Extra Strikes: Bond can directly increase the activation rate of Extra Strikes.
- Boosted CRT Rate: An Increase in the Bond value of Digimon also buffs their CRT Rate.
- Improved Item Drop and Rare Loot Rate: The Digimon with the highest Bond value gets a boosted Item Drop and Rare Loot Rate.
- Special Digivolutions: Certain Digivolutions of some Digimon, like Agumon – Bond of Bravery and Gabumon – Bond of Friendship, can only be unlocked at high Bond values.
How to increase Digimon Bond in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Considering there are several ways to increase Bond in Digimon Story Time Stranger, we have listed each method below:
1) Participate in Battles
One of the quickest ways to increase your Bond with your Digimon is to engage in battles with them. The more battling experience they get with you, the higher their Bond will be with you. However, you should note that this method only extends to Digimon that are assigned as Battle Members.
2) Interact with your Digimon
Oftentimes, during your journey within the game, you will see speech bubbles over your Digimon. This notifies you to interact with them and engage in certain dialogues. Doing so increases Bond by 1% each time. Typically, you will see a speech bubble over your Digimon after every 3-4 battles.
You should also note that the dialogues you pick during such interactions can also influence the personality of your Digimon.
3) Feeding at Digifarm
Another way to improve your Bond with your Digimon is to feed them at the Digifarm. You can purchase food from the Shinjuku food shop and offer it to your monsters to better your connection with them.
That covers everything you need to know about increasing Bond in the latest Digimon title. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.
