Digimon Story Time Stranger Personality system explained

The Digimon franchise features a plethora of games, but none of them are as intricate as Digimon Story Time Stranger. This 2025 title from Bandai Namco blends turn-based with exciting evolutions and a Personality system, which can be a bit challenging to understand. A Digimon’s Personality governs their stat growth, helping them reach new heights in combat.

Your interactions with the digital creatures will further determine the attribute they obtain in the future. This article discusses the Personality system in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Exploring Personality system in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Exploring the Personality System (Image via Bandai Namco)

In Digimon Story Time Stranger, a Digimon can choose from the 16 Personalities, which are further divided into four Bonds. They are classified as Philanthropy, Valor, Wisdom, and Amicability. Each of the base Personality or Bond caters to a specific stat, meaning a Digimon will be able to obtain the attribute efficiently depending on their Personality.

The sub-groups add another layer of stat growth, so your digital gets two separate boosts. We have further discussed the system structure with the attribute distribution in the table below:

Bond Personality Valor (+ATK) Zealous (+SPD) Valor (+ATK) Brave (+SPD) Valor (+ATK) Reckless (+HP) Valor (+ATK) Daring (+DEF) Philanthropy (+SPI) Adoring (+DEF) Philanthropy (+SPI) Devoted (+INT) Philanthropy (+SPI) Tolerant (+SP) Philanthropy (+SPI) Overprotective (+HP) Wisdom (+INT) Enlightened (+SP) Wisdom (+INT) Sly (+HP) Wisdom (+INT) Astute (+SPD) Wisdom (+INT) Strategic (+SPI) Amicability (+DEF) Opportunistic (+SPI) Amicability (+DEF) Friendly (+ATK) Amicability (+DEF) Sociable (+SP) Amicability (+DEF) Compassionate (+HP)

A Digimon retains stats from its Personality as you level up. For instance, if your digital companion belongs to the Sly sub-group from the Wisdom quadrant, it will gain bonus HP and INT with each promotion. Bear in mind that all Digimon have a base Personality that tends to change with evolution.

How to alter Personality in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Interact with the Digimon after each battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

Your Digimon's Personality can change significantly based on your interactions. Yes, you can influence their trait through conversation, though that requires participating in combat. They will often ask questions during the recovery phase, so pay close attention to them. Answers will be marked with symbols that correspond with the different Bonds.

There’s no need to panic if you end up picking the wrong personality for your Digimon. You can always Di-Digivolve and retrain them.

Alternatively, you can use the Digifarm in Digimon Story Time Stranger. It is the In-Between Theatre that serves as the training ground for your digital pets. By spending roughly 30 minutes in the domain, they gain experience and develop Personalities.

Exploring Personality Skill in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Each time a Digimon's Personality changes, it gains access to a Personality Skill. Like Agent Skills, these are passive abilities that offer different perks:

Passive Skill Effect Booing Extends the duration of debuff effects applied by the user's skills by 2 turns. Cheer At the start of battle, boost ATK and INT for all allies based on the total Bond of all battle members. Combo Magic Chance of activating skill again when using a magic attack skill. Counter Chance of countering with an Attack when being attacked. Extra Strikes Tech Performs an additional attack when extra strikes is activated Fast Break Effect: Boost ATK for the first 3 rounds. First Aid Also removes the target's Injury when using skills to recover an ally's HP. First in Line Always acts first. Follow-Up Always acts last. Fortifying Charge Also boosts all of the target's stats when using skills to recover an ally's HP. Great Embrace Overheals up to 200% of target's Max HP when using recovery skills. Haymaker Boosts CRT damage by 20%. Healing Wisdom Reduces SP cost for recovery skills by 10%. Hustle Cry Extends the duration of buff effects applied by the user's skills by 2 turns. Intense Focus Boosts INT for the first 3 rounds. Magic Theft Recovers SP equal to 10% of magic attack skill damage dealt.

Magical Wisdom Reduces SP cost for magic attack skills by 10%.

Meditation Boosts INT from round 4 onward. Planning Ahead At the start of battle, reduce DEF and SPI for all enemies based on the total Bond of all battle members. Prankster Boosts the probability rate of skill debuff effects. Prayer for Aid Slightly recovers HP of all allies at the start of each round. Rally Blessing Revives with 50% HP when KO'd (once per battle) Secret Sage Art Attacking deals magic damage. Slow Starter Boost ATK from round 4 onwards. Song of Triumph Slightly boosts CP gained. Soothing Song Slightly recovers SP of all allies at the start of each round. SP Supplement Also recovers 10% of target's Max SP when using skills to recover an ally's HP. Steadfast Emotion Boosts INT when HP is 90% or lower. Steadfast Heart Boosts DEF when HP is 90% or lower. Steadfast Might Boosts ATK when HP is 90% or lower. Stout Defense Boosts DEF based on user's HP. Stout Spirit Boosts SPI based on user's HP. Stout Strength Boosts STR based on user's HP. Strategic Order Boosts CRT Rate by 5%. Vitality Theft Recovers HP equal to 10% of physical attack skill damage dealt. Warrior Wisdom Reduces SP cost for physical attack skills by 10%. Weak Point Blitz Boost damage dealt by the user when hitting an enemy weak point after an ally does.

