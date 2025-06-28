How to increase Facility Connection Levels in Death Stranding 2

Increasing Facility Connection Levels in Death Stranding 2 is a core part of the gameplay. You play the game as Sam Porter Bridges, constantly delivering cargo across dangerous terrain. Strengthening your connection with each facility plays a huge role in unlocking new upgrades and story content.

Here’s everything you need to know about increasing Facility Connection Levels in Death Stranding 2 and why it's worth your time.

Increasing Facility Connection Levels in Death Stranding 2

The most direct way to improve your connection with a facility is by completing deliveries. These can either be standard orders or more specific requests that give bigger boosts. The more consistently you deliver, the more likes you will get.

The primary way to improve your connection is to complete deliveries (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

These likes act as your reputation with that facility, and over time, that reputation builds into stronger connections, unlocking rewards and more trust.

However, there are several other ways to increase Facility Connection Levels in Death Stranding 2 as well.

Returning lost cargo

While exploring, you’ll frequently come across lost cargo lying in the open. Use your Odradek scanner to check where the item belongs. If it's on your route or nearby, take a moment to return it.

These small acts go a long way. Not only do they give you Likes, but they also help build good relations with the facilities without needing to take on a full delivery order.

Completing facility aid requests

Certain facilities will issue Aid Requests, which are special tasks that stand apart from regular orders. These can include building structures like Generators using your PCC, or clearing out threats like MULEs or BTs near the facility.

You can check for such requests through the Ring Menu. Completing them usually grants you a decent number of Likes, making them one of the faster ways to raise connection levels.

Watching out for sub-orders

Some facilities offer sub-orders, which are unique one-time deliveries. If your connection level isn’t increasing, chances are that a sub-order is blocking your progress. These orders must be fulfilled for your bond with that facility to continue growing.

Why improving Facility Connection Levels in Death Stranding 2 matters

Each facility you level up will increase your access to stronger gear and useful upgrades, some of which can change how you play the game. Whether it's a new weapon blueprint or crafting materials, building trust comes with worthy rewards.

Additionally, if you're aiming to achieve 100% completion of the game, you'll need to max out all 42 facilities as well as earn the Connecting Hearts and Minds trophy.

Improving facility connection levels in Death Stranding 2 is a big part of your mission to connect a broken world. Every delivery helps bridge the gap, both for Sam and humanity.

