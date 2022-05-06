How to increase FPS in Call of Duty: Warzone (2022)

There is always something chaotic going on in Call of Duty: Warzone. With so much in motion, a player's frame-rate can really suffer. In order to increase a player's performance inside the game, increasing the FPS to a higher level can surely give them an edge. Here is how players can increase their FPS in Call of Duty: Warzone in 2022.

How players can increase their FPS in Call of Duty: Warzone (2022)

In games such as Call of Duty: Warzone, every second counts. When it comes to performance, having a higher FPS will give players a competitive advantage. Things such as tracking targets, scouting, and even just moving through the thick of a firefight; all of those are affected by frame-rate. The higher and smoother it is, the better a player can adapt to the current situation at hand.

However, there are some settings that a player can adjust to help them boost their FPS up to higher levels:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen.

Monitor: Player's primary monitor.

Screen Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of the player's monitor, or 240.

Render Resolution: 100.

Aspect Ratio: Ratio of the player's monitor.

V-Sync: Off.

FPS Limit: Set this limit as high as possible.

NVIDIA Highlights: Turn this off - it records in the background and can greatly stagger FPS, even though the highlights can be really cool.

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled.

Textures

Texture Resolution: Low.

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low.

Particle Quality: Low.

Bullet Impacts and Sprays: Off.

Tessellation: Off.

On–demand Texture Streaming: Off.

Lighting and Shadows

Shadow Map Resolution: Low.

Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled.

Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled.

Particle Lighting: Low.

DirectX Ray Tracing: Off.

Ambient Occlusion: Off.

Screen Space Reflection: Off.

Post Processing

Anti-Aliasing: Off.

Depth of Field: Disabled.

Filmic Strength: 0.

World Motion Blur: Off.

Weapon Motion Blur: Off.

Film Grain: 0.

Players can adjust the settings based on the power of their equipment

Players can start off with lower settings and slowly increase them to find a sweet-spot (Image via Activision)

Lowering the settings can help players increase performance without sacrificing too much. However, with higher power equipment, these settings can be increased. Things like blurs, shadows and lighting effects can really affect performance.

In turn, with a smoother performance in their game, players should be able to perform at higher levels and will be able to win more games.

