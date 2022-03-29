How to increase FPS and reduce stutters in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo has garnered a healthy wave of positive reviews. Many enjoy its interesting mechanics and story, especially how Japanese folklore is incorporated into gameplay. Players looking to improve their gameplay should immediately open the settings, simultaneously keeping minimum system requirements in mind.

OS : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 GPU : NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT

: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT VRAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB CPU : Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB Disk Space: 20 GB

Running Ghostwire: Tokyo doesn’t require a top-of-the-line PC. The required AMD hardware is only a few years old, whereas the Intel processor and NVIDIA video card are a bit on the older side. Players should note that any hardware below the minimum requirement will continue to hinder performance. If that's not the case, here’s what can be done to increase the framerate and reduce stuttering.

How to improve framerate and reduce stuttering in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Update GPU drivers

You’d be surprised what outdated drivers can do. In extreme cases, your PC could be incapable of recognizing computer mouse. For hardware, holding off on a driver update could mean missing out on important improvements that target performance.

Major GPU brands, such as NVIDIA and AMD, have their own software that specifically searches for and downloads the most up-to-date drivers. If that isn't available, it’s as simple as heading to the official website and downloading the most recent driver.

Adjust graphic settings

Running Ghostwire: Tokyo at 4K looks fantastic, notably the Tengu and demons that roam the streets. Unfortunately, running the game at its highest settings requires an above-average computer. There are several settings that can be adjusted to score a few more frames.

Here are a few settings to target:

Screen Mode (Fullscreen over Windowed)

Resolution

Global Illumination

NVIDIA DLSS

AMD FSR

TSR

Ray Tracing

V-Sync

Considering the settings above, everything below Resolution can cause a massive boost or hindrance to your framerate. Global Illumination, for example, set to SSAO has been shown to provide a nice boost. The same goes for enabling NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and TSR.

Ray Tracing looks great, but it needs a powerful rig backing it up. Higher resolutions can also be costly too, especially if Ray Tracing is enabled on top of 4K. If you’re still experiencing stuttering, try enabling V-Sync.

Shut down software that isn’t in use

Close the apps not in use (Image via Sportskeeda)

Keeping in touch with friends over Discord and Facebook is great. However, if you’re occupied with Ghostwire: Tokyo, you may want to close those apps. Browsers, for example, can seriously consume your computer’s limited resources. If it isn’t necessary for running Ghostwire: Tokyo, players should shut it down.

Edited by Mayank Shete