How to increase health in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Being an action-adventure game, health is of the utmost importance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. As Cal Kestis travels around the galaxy trying to stay one step ahead of the Galactic Empire, he needs every resource possible to keep him in the fray. Players visit several planets and locations during the course of the game, and each one of them has hordes of different enemies to get through.

Maintaining the status of Cal’s health will ensure a smooth experience and help players beat the best that the Empire has to offer. Thankfully, Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows them to increase his health as well as his Force. This allows players to strengthen themselves while making sure their defensive stats are up to the mark.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Methods to increase maximum HP

There are two ways that players can increase Cal Kestis’s health.

1) Health Essence

Health Essence is a type of collectible that you can procure in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. When they’re interacted with, they increase Cal’s health by a small amount, with the change being permanent. While this may not be such a big deal on lower difficulties, it can make all the difference when playing on higher ones.

Health Essences are scattered around the many planets you can find in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and can often prove to be quite valuable as the extra health you gain can allow you to take more damage. This can often prevent the usage of a Stim, which you can then save for an emergency.

However, they can be most commonly associated with puzzles. This means that they can either be found as rewards for completing optional puzzle-filled areas like Jedi Chambers, or in the middle of these quests. This is especially apparent if the they are long or the quest involves parkour or combat.

2) Survival Skills

Another great way to increase Cal’s maximum health is by unlocking skills that take care of it. Skills or Perks are an important part of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. They work in a similar manner to how they would work in any other action-adventure game.

Whenever you engage in combat encounters or discover a new location, you earn experience points. When you earn enough XP to level up, you get a skill point. You can spend skill points in the “Skills” tab to gain new abilities, moves, and upgrades for Cal.

The “Survival” skill tree deals with those related to health, stims, and more. There are three in this skill tree that increase Cal’s maximum HP. "Survival skills" is the first one, and requires one point. Next comes "Improved Survival Skills," which requires two Skill Points to be unlocked. Finally, "Expert Survival Skills" is unlocked using two Skill Points, increasing your health cap a third time.

Increasing your health in Star Wars Jedi Survivor should be one of your most important objectives when starting off. While the process is relatively easy, it will require a decent amount of exploration around the various locations in the game. The aforementioned methods to increase your maximum HP go hand-in-hand, which means that you can (and should) try to use both.

