Porter Grade in Death Stranding 2 is a system that rates your overall performance during deliveries. It tracks how well you handle missions, combat, stealth, and even how helpful you are to other players. Think of it as your in-game reputation. To become the ultimate Porter, getting a high grade is essential.
This guide will walk you through how to increase your Porter Grade in Death Stranding 2.
How does Porter Grade in Death Stranding 2 work?
Your Porter Grade is made up of five categories: Porter, Combat, Stealth, Servicemanship, and Bridge Link. Each one tracks a different playstyle, and your overall grade is a mix of how well you’re doing in all of them. So, to boost your Porter Grade, level up all five categories:
- Porter: This stat levels up as you complete deliveries. The more you carry (especially heavier loads) and the more efficient you are, the faster this will level up.
- Combat: This stat goes up on jumping into fights and completing combat-related missions. The more you win, the better your Combat score.
- Stealth: To raise this stat, avoid enemies and finish jobs without being seen. Stealth and Combat can often be leveled together depending on how you handle encounters.
- Servicemanship: Just like the Porter stat, this goes up when you complete orders and help others through Aid Requests.
- Bridge Link: This is your social score. Build structures like bridges or zip-lines that other players use, and complete online Aid Requests to level it up.
Why is Porter Grade in Death Stranding 2 important?
As your Porter Grade levels up, you unlock APAS Enhancements, like stronger bullets, better weapon accuracy, or even silent footsteps, making combat and traversal way easier. Raising your grade actually makes you more capable in every aspect of the game, which makes it absolutely worth putting effort into.
Boosting your Porter Grade in Death Stranding 2 is all about playing smart, helping others, and staying consistent across different mission types. Not only will your rating go up, but Sam also becomes better equipped to face whatever the world throws at him.
