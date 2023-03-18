How to inspect your TFT match history

Match history is an important tool in TFT that can be used to analyze a player's performance, check opponents' tactics, and plan strategies. It is a great way to assess gameplay and identify drawbacks.

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is a popular auto-chess game developed by Riot Games. It is a spin-off and contains characters from the developer's famous MOBA League of Legends. Players are anticipating the upcoming Set 8.5 update, which will be released next week.

This article will guide users through the procedure of inspecting their Teamfight Tactics match history.

Inspecting your Teamfight Tactics (TFT) match history is a simple process

Teamfight Tactics match history can be inspected using either the League client or a third-party website. They provide a lot of insights that can help players improve their gameplay and plan for strategies.

League of Legends Client

There are two ways to check your Teamfight Tactics match history using the League of Legends client, they are as follows:

1) Profile section

Launch the League of Legends client and log in to your account. Click on the Profile button in the top-right corner of the screen. Select the Match History tab and select the TFT menu. Find the TFT match you want to inspect.

You can also check the General tab in the client to check the match history of your League of Legends matches.

2) Under TFT section

Log in to your account after launching the League of Legends client. Select the TFT section from the top of the window. Click on the Match History tab.

The match details, along with various information such as the champions you used, the items you equipped them with, the level of each champion, the duration of the match, match type, and your final placement, will be displayed.

However, the match history section only shows the last 20 matches. The matches before those will be permanently removed from the Match History tab.

Third-party websites

The information displayed on the League of Legends clients has a lot of limitations. The client has even been restricted to only displaying the last 20 matches. Fortunately, there are a lot of different sites that overcome the restrictions and provide players' information in a further detailed view.

Tracker.gg

Go to the official website of tracker.gg. Select Teamfight Tactics from the list. Select your region from the drop-down menu and enter the profile in the search bar to display your match history.

The website will display detailed information about your profile, including matches played, number of wins and losses, win rate, rank information, and much more. It also contains a leaderboard within the website that compares your rank to other players.

Tracker.gg also continuously tracks a list of comps used by players to reach the top four during each set.

