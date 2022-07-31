How does Interlinking work in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has many intricate features, and Interlinking is just another thing to add to the list. Players can use the Interlink mechanic to turn two characters into a much more powerful form. It is a combat-specific function that introduces the Ouroboros form of two characters and makes them nearly unstoppable.

Players will eventually unlock the ability to Interlink in any battle they choose, as long as they meet the requirements and level up the skill while fighting. Players then have until the heat gauge fills to stay Interlinked.

How to unlock Interlinking in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A look at one of the Ouroboros forms in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Interlinking becomes available through the main story. At the end of Chapter 1, players will see two characters Interlink in a scripted boss battle that doesn't truly explain the feature.

The ability to Interlink will not be seen again until Chapter 2. Players are tasked with learning how to craft and cook at Rest Steps. After that happens, a slew of boss fights will begin.

The Interlink system is eventually brought back and is no longer a mystery as the boss fights provide information on how it works. Finishing these boss battles will grant the ability to Interlink in any fight moving forward without waiting on the story to do it for players.

How Interlinking works in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Interlink ability appears at the bottom left in battle (Image via Nintendo)

There are six main party members in the game, and there are three pairings between them that can Interlink together. Noah can Interlink with Mio, Lanz with Sena, and Eunie with Taion.

These pairs will be able to Interlink into their own specific Ouroboros form. The Ouroboros forms brought out by Interlinking resemble the oversized mechs from previous games in the franchise.

Here is how Interlinking works while in battle, including how to use it and some tips:

Characters can use Fusion Arts, an attack that combines two Master Arts, to increase the Interlink level

The Interlink level can reach a maximum of three, with each level dealing incredible amounts of damage that are higher than its predecessors

When Interlinking becomes available in battle, players can press the left button on the directional pad to initiate it

As the characters Interlink and transform, all Arts will change and a heat gauge will pop up in the top left

The special Ouroboros Arts will not have cooldowns between their uses, so deliver an onslaught if necessary

Using one will begin to fill the heat gauge

If the heat gauge is completely filled, the transformation will end and the characters will go back to their normal forms and classes

Interlinking can be ended before the heat gauge is filled by pressing down on the directional pad

Interlinking is necessary to take down some of the toughest bosses found in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It's all about learning when to Interlink and how to manage the heat gauge in battle.

