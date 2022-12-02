How to invite friends to play Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is very much a multiplayer game where groups of four players gather up and battle against the heretics and the forces of Chaos. You can go at it alone and let random people join your party or invite a few friends to help battle through waves of unholy abominations together.

The enemies you fight are brutal and unforgiving, so connecting with a group to plot and plan together makes Warhammer 40K: Darktide much more enjoyable. A lot of fights are incredibly difficult, so if you can strategize in real-time, that would be ideal.

How to group up in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

If you want to survive in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, work together and have powerful gear. With that in mind, the best idea is to have at least one or two friends in your party. Thankfully, it’s straightforward to do this on Steam. If you already have someone on your friends list on Steam, you can invite them to play with you through Steam’s UI.

How to invite a friend to play on Steam

Open Steam

Click “Friends”

Click the “View Friends List” tab

Right-click the friend you want to join you in-game

Invite them to join you in-game

You can also do this on Xbox when the game arrives on the console. Simply open your friends list and invite your friends to battle alongside you in Warhammer 40K: Darktide. Conversely, you can also use the Social Tab in the game's pause menu. You can head to this section of the menu and invite your friends to a party before selecting a mission.

You can invite players to a game while you’re in the ready-up phase, getting set to go to war with evil. All you have to do is click the empty slot for a player and invite a person there. Just wait for everyone to accept and start the mission!

There are plenty of challenging missions in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and tackling this content with your friends is far more enjoyable. After all, when grinding crafting materials, everyone gains the same amount of Plasteel and Diamantine. So if you’re farming things like this, doing it with a group is better.

While it doesn’t matter which character you play as in Darktide, you don’t have to worry about having too many in your party. There’s no hard cap on how many of each class you can have in your four-person party. If you’d like, you can have a 4-player Ogryn group and just smash through the forces of Chaos with gigantic melee powerhouses.

All the classes are powerful, but Ogryn is clearly the best choice, especially if you’re a fan of hacking enemies into bits in the melee range. Play what's most enjoyable for you, as that's the most important thing.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is now available on Steam and Xbox X|S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. In it, groups of up to 4 players tackle vast missions, where they battle with hordes of heretics, in gameplay similar to what you might find in Left 4 Dead II.

