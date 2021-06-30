How to invite new villagers to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a player living a happy and peaceful life on a deserted island along with 10 villagers of their choice. These villagers and their different personalities and unique traits make life on the island a lot more entertaining and interesting. However, they are not present on the island right from the start; players have to get these villagers to come to stay on their island.

As of now, there are 397 confirmed villagers in Animal Crossing. So how can players get 10 of them to stay on their island? This article acts as a guide to how players can invite villagers to their Animal Crossing islands.

Inviting villagers to an Animal Crossing island

There are three main methods to invite villagers to live on a player's Animal Crossing island:

Mystery islands

Players can travel to the Mystery Islands using Nook Miles Tickets. There, they will encounter a random villager. If the villager is one who they like, they can speak to them. After speaking to the villager, an option will come for players to either encourage or discourage the villager from moving to the island.

If the player has space on their island, they will see this villager moved into their island the very next day, having bought the housing kit the player had up for sale.

Conversation between a villager and a player about residence (Image via LaptrinhX)

However, players must remember that they cannot control which villagers they will encounter on Mystery Island. Therefore, if they want to make multiple trips, they must make sure they have sufficient Nook Miles.

Bringing a villager from a friend's island

Instead of visiting Mystery Islands, players can also visit their friend's island to acquire new villagers. However, make sure that it is a villager that your friend wants off their island. Otherwise, the villager will not come.

Once they know this for sure, players can visit their friend's island and talk to the villager, encouraging them to come live on their island. The next day, players will see this villager on their island.

Player encouraging a villager to reside on their Animal Crossing island (Image via IGN)

Using amiibo cards

When players start progressing in their Animal Crossing journey, they will see an upgrade to the Nook Stop on their island. There, they can now scan both amiibo and miibo cards to invite villagers to their island. However, they can only do this once a day.

There are a few things players need to remember when it comes to inviting villagers to their island.

Once they evict a villager from their island, there is a meager chance of revisiting their island.

Visiting villagers who are discouraged from living on a player's island will not visit them very often anymore.

If players invite a villager to live on their island when they already have 10 villagers, the new villager can choose any of the existing villagers to evict; players have no control over that.

While earlier Animal Crossing titles had villagers moving to an island on their own, New Horizons makes players do the hard work themselves. While this process might be a little tedious, it is also fun.

Edited by Srijan Sen