How to invite players to MyCOURT in NBA 2K26?

MyCourt in NBA 2K26 provides a personal space for training and perfecting your jump shot. You can test your new dribble moves or improve your tempo shooting ability to bypass towering defenders and score points for your team. With crossplay now supported, you can connect with friends across platforms and build the chemistry required before starting the competitive modes.This article highlights the steps to invite players to MyCourt in NBA 2K26.Inviting players to your MyCOURT in NBA 2K26Here are the required steps:Walk over to the MyCOURT Kiosk and interact with it by pressing the 'A' button.Toggle the 'Go Online' option on the right-hand side of the screen.Switch on the 'Friends can join' option, then choose the 'Invite friends' button. From here, you can search for specific people on your friends list.If you're playing crossplay, press LB or RB to move to the crossplay tab. You can search for friends by typing their name and sending a request. Once they accept, you'll be able to invite them directly.Once your group is ready, exit the MyCOURT Kiosk and head to the court. You'll now be able to run games with your invited squad.If you don't have enough people on your team, then you can manually add AI-controlled teammates to fill slots for the practicing drills or situational training.Best tips for playing NBA 2K26Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Image via 2K Games)Here are useful tips:Fix your drip first: Looks matter in this game. Swap out the default brown shirt and gray pants right away, since nobody respects the "brown shirt 60 OVR" look.Complete your drills: Head to the Gatorade facility and finish all your drills. After unlocking Gym Rat, you won't need to repeat them, and the permanent boosts to stamina, shooting, and dribbling are worth it.Grind quests for rewards: City quests, streetball challenges, and special missions can give you free VC, boosts, and even Cap Breakers. Complete them on a regular basis and collect free rewards.Use Squad Finder if you don't have friends: If your crew isn't online, the Squad Finder tool can match you with like-minded teammates. You can also hop into Casual Court or Theater games for no-squad matchmaking.Claim daily rewards: Spin the daily wheel for free VC and items. Consistency adds up, and you'll collect bonuses just for logging in.Build a crew: Joining or creating a crew offers major rewards, like unlimited Gatorade and Skill Boosts. It's also the best way to find consistent teammates.Practice in MyCOURT: Use your MyCOURT to master shooting mechanics, especially tempo (rhythm) shooting in NBA 2K26. Practicing here prepares you for the intense pace of online matches.