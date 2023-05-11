Like other popular titles, SuperGaming has opened pre-registration for its Indus Insiders Creator Program (IICP). This means that the official release date is also likely in sight. The game's developers have partnered with YouTube to launch the Insiders program. As players eagerly await the Indus Insiders program, this article provides all the relevant details.

Here is how to join the program to get early access, as well as the perks and mission offered.

SuperGaming Indus Insiders Creator Program

The SuperGaming Indus Insiders Creator Program is an attempt by the developers to constantly improve gameplay. They frequently host different community tests to spread the word about the game.

Like other battle royale titles, this program also offers many perks and features to selected users. Battle royale genre fans can also check out the weapon tier list of Free Fire, another popular title.

How to join Indus Insiders Creators Program

In social media posts announcing the release of the Indus Insiders Creators Program, the game's developers have invited interested gamers to sign up for early access. SuperGaming said they would get back to players who were granted this access. The game's developers have also revealed that the size of a creator’s community is not the only criterion for selecting the creator’s program.

Here is how to join the Creator's Program.

SuperGaming, the game's developers, has launched the Creator's Program to conduct tests on different levels to create the perfect battle royale title for the players.

They have provided a link to a form for the creators. You can find it by clicking this link.

You must fill out this form with details such as your full name, age, email ID, phone number, mailing address, occupation, a link to your YouTube channel, and more.

After filling out the form and submitting it, you need to wait, as the developers will select the creators and contact them upon their selection.

Goal of Indus Insiders Creators Program

Indus, the upcoming battle royale title by SuperGaming, is an Indian-made game. The program focuses on promoting the game within the mobile gaming community. Their mission is to tell unsung stories about Indus, which will help them better connect with the community.

Benefits of joining program

The developers have announced plenty of perks for joining the IICP. Here is everything you can get for joining the program:

Priority access to behind-the-scenes content

Exclusive access to the Discord server for the game

Educational workshops for content creators, meet-and-greet events with leading creators

Access to upcoming weapons and characters

Invites to the community playtests of the game

Merchandise for the creator and their community, and a lot more

If you are interested in trying out SuperGaming’s battle royale title Indus, pre-registrations are now open. You can pre-register for early access to the game on the Google Play Store. You can also check out the game's official website for its latest developments.

If you are a fan of battle royale titles, here are some other games.

