5 mobile games to play before BGMI unban (April 2023)

Since the ban of BGMI in India by the government due to its security breaches, battle royale title players have been searching for the next best title in the same genre. However, it can be challenging for players who have experienced BGMI to find comfort in any other game. Irrespective of this matter, players have been trying to find similar games to keep them entertained.

The recent news around BGMI's unban in India has ignited excitement among the game's player base. However, as there is still time before the game's return to the Indian market, here are some similar games that BGMI players can try out.

Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, and three more mobile games to play before BGMI unban (April 2023)

5) Indus

Indus is another amazing game that Battle Royale enjoyers need to try out. The game is being created by India-based developers and is expected to launch later this year. SuperGaming, the Indian dev team, has announced that the game will focus on the Indus Valley civilization. The Play Store has already opened the pre-registration links for the game.

Pre-registration for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.indusgame.play

iOS pre-registration will be available soon.

4) Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most loved games for mobile gamers who love battle royale titles. The online shooter game developed by Epic Games has been a massive success since its launch. Fortnite has three game modes: Battle Royale, Save the World, and Creative mode. Due to an ongoing legal conflict between Epic Games, Apple, and Google, the game is unavailable in the App Store and Play Store. However, players can always sideload the game and enjoy the colorful graphics of the game combined with engaging gameplay.

Epic Games keeps updating the game regularly. With regular collaborations with popular IPs such as the Marvel and DC universe, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and more, Fortnite is a game worth getting into as a BGMI fan.

Download link for Android: https://www.fortnite.com/mobile/android/?sessionInvalidated=true

Fortnite is currently not available on iOS.

3) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is Krafton's spinoff game derived from the universe of PUBG. It is one of the best BGMI alternatives available in the market. If you are a fan of PUBG or Battlegrounds Mobile, this futuristic take on the game will keep you entertained till the return of BGMI in India. New State Mobile comes with dodging bullets, drones for supplies, electric vehicles, and more.

PUBG New State has enhanced visuals and faster gameplay than its predecessors. However, players may require a capable smartphone to enjoy the gameplay as this is a very resource-hungry game. Many tournament organizers also conduct tournaments for this game, as Battlegrounds Mobile is currently unavailable in India.

Download link for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.newstate&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Download link for iOS: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.newstate&hl=en_IN&gl=US

2) Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is another impressive game you can try before the unban of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The title from Garena was not banned like the regular Free Fire version. It is an improved version of the popular battle royale title. The game has better visuals and enhanced gameplay that keep the players engaged. Players can also transfer their Free Fire game data to Free Fire Max without issues. However, this resource-intensive game will need an efficient smartphone to enjoy the game without any disturbances.

Download link for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefiremax&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Download link for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/garena-free-fire-max/id1480516829

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile will be an automatic choice, especially when you are looking for similar games to play before Battlegrounds Mobile India gets unbanned in the country. COD Mobile rose in popularity in India after BGMI was banned. Although the game is still far from reaching the player base of Free Fire or BGMI, it still has a sizeable audience to make it one of the most-loved shooting games in the world.

COD Mobile comes with a wide range of weapons in its arsenal. There are also numerous maps and various modes of gameplay that can keep players entertained. Try this amazing mobile title, and you will soon get hooked.

Download link for Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.activision.callofduty.shooter&hl=en_IN&gl=US

Download link for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/call-of-duty-mobile/id1287282214

