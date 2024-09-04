 How to kill all characters in The Casting of Frank Stone

The fact that you can kill all characters in The Casting of Frank Stone makes the game highly appealing. While saving everyone is something that many of you would want to do, you do not want to miss out on the main cast meeting their gruesome end at the hands of Frank.

This article will cover all the choices you want to make to kill all characters in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Important choices you will need to make to kill all characters in The Casting of Frank Stone

A guide on how you can kill all characters in The Casting of Frank Stone (Image via Supermassive Games)

The first few chapters do not have any major incidents. During Chapter 3 however, make sure to not buy any Firecrackers else it will save a character from their gruesome demise. Now let's get down to all the characters and how you can make them meet doom at the hands of Frank Stone.

Chapter 5: The Phantom of Cedar Steel

Do not select the Flee option. If you do not have the firecrackers, choose to confront Frank which will lead to Jaime's demise.

Chapter 8: Mystery Manor

While playing as Madison, you will be tasked with solving a puzzle. You can fail this puzzle and Madison will die horribly during this segment.

Chapter 10: In the House of Madness & Chapter 11: In the House of Madness

There are a few death sequences here that will play through the course of two chapters. Make the following choices.

Chris

Decide to travel back to your original timeline by choosing Hopeful.

Fail the QTE where you will need to grab the lever.

Chris will die in Chapter 11.

Sam

Choose to stay in the 2024 timeline.

Don't help Sam.

This will lead to his demise.

Chapter 13: Murder Mill

If you have yet to kill all characters in The Casting of Frank Stone, you can start by butchering the cast from 1980 in this chapter.

Chris

While controlling Linda, do not use the camera to fight off Frank. This will lead to Chris meeting with a head-crushing doom.

Jaime

In case Jaime survived in chapter 5, you can make sure he meets his end here.

While playing as Sam, make sure to use the camera so that he can survive and fight back against Frank for the first time.

Now go over the ledge to your right. At the end of the path, you will find Jaime. Fail the Camera minigame here and he will meet his demise.

Sam

After Jaime dies, you will encounter Frank once more. Simply don't use the camera and Sam will meet his gruesome end as well.

Linda

Fail the QTEs as Linda and she will die brutally.

Chapter 14: The Massacre at Gerant Manor

The final chapter will present you with several instances where you can sacrifice your friends to kill all characters in The Casting of Frank Stone.

Stan

Fail the QTE to sacrifice Stan to Frank.

Linda and Madison

Given both Linda and Madison are alive, complete the generator minigame and choose to escape via the elevator instead of helping Madison. Frank will take down both of the survivors, killing two birds with one stone.

Sam

Fail the QTE prompts and Sam will meet a gruesome end as well in this chapter

That concludes our guide on how you can kill all the characters. You can also check out our guide on how to save everyone in The Casting of Frank Stone.

