Where to find all 12 trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone

Trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone provide some insight into Frank Stone's mentality by offering some backstories. These are some of the most difficult artifacts to find, requiring players to go through the game more than once. All the collectible items in The Casting of Frank Stone offer a backstory about the game's central character, Frank, as well as some references to Dead by Daylight. These references allow players to understand how well this game is set in the DbD universe, from the developers at Behaviour Interactive.

In this article, we shall take a look at all the trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone and how players can obtain them.

Locations of all twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone

Locating one of the collectible items in The Casting of Frank Stone (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

You can only collect 11 trinkets on a single run through the game since a path of choice separates the fifth and sixth trinkets. Taking one route allows you to access one of the trinkets and locks you out of the other one. Choices in the Casting of Frank Stone are therefore an integral part of the core gameplay.

Additionally, getting to the fourth trinket requires a key that is found early in chapter 4. This key also makes it easier to locate some other trinkets.

Please note that the fourth trinket is accessible after players get their hands on trinkets 5 and/or 6, and is mentioned in that order on the list.

Several trinkets are scattered across various chapters of the game (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

1) Iridescent King - Mill yard (Chapter 1)

As soon as you get to control Sam at Cedar Mill in the first chapter of the game, heading to the right side with allow you to spot a hole in the fence under a light. Squeeze through it to head to the other side.

Turning left after this and going around the tank will land you right in front of the first of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone.

2) Wooden Horse - Storm drain (Chapter 1)

You must locate a crowbar to open the grate into the storm drain in Chapter 1 (this will later become a very important step during the search for trinket 7).

After climbing down, you need to turn around and go down the hall in the opposite direction that Sam is facing when you take control of him.

There will be a tunnel that curves to the left. Heading down there, you will find an open door on the right. Go inside to the back corner of the room to find the second of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone.

3) Waterlogged Shoe - Drugstore (Chapter 3)

Enter the drugstore during Chapter 3 as Chris and proceed to the right side of the room to the aisle farthest from the checkout counter.

The third of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone can be found here lying on the bottom shelf, almost halfway down the aisle.

Frank Stone donning his unique and recognizable mask (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

5) Tattooed Middle Finger - Creek South (Chapter 5)

On your journey to the storm drain to sneak into the mill, Robert will present you with a choice regarding which path to follow. Take the longer route by CROSSING the creek to get the fifth trinket.

the creek to get the fifth trinket. After a cutscene follow the path until you reach some concrete steps and then cross a thin concrete beam.

Ahead of this, there will be a narrow plank that bridges the gap to another platform. You will find the fifth of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone just beyond this beside toilet papers.

6) Mother Daughter Ring - Creek North (Chapter 5)

To obtain the sixth trinket, you must choose to CLIMB the fence on the way to the storm drain when Robert will present you with a choice. This requires replaying the chapter once you have access to the Cutting Room Floor function.

the fence on the way to the storm drain when Robert will present you with a choice. This requires replaying the chapter once you have access to the Cutting Room Floor function. After jumping the fence, proceed forward until you come across a fence on the left side of a walkway.

A giant rock with a passable hole can be found just past the gate that you can use to access the sixth of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone on your left.

4) The Iridescent Head - Casting Shed passageway (Chapter 5)

You will need to search the storm drain for an essential key. When you enter the drain, follow Robert until you see a graffiti that says, "This way, fellow traveler."

Go around the next turn into a long hallway, and search for a broken grate on the right side to jump through.

You will need to open the door beyond the broken grate to reveal a large open space. Go to the right side and on a table there you will find the necessary key.

You will be given control of Chris when you enter a hallway alongside Jamie and Robert. Head to go to the back of this room to unlock a door with the Casting Foundry sign using the Casting Shed key.

Pull the shelves off the wall on the left side of the room, and then move a rolling cart on the right side to create a platform that can help ascend to the catwalk.

Follow it all the way around, jumping across the shelves you've shifted to get to the fourth of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone.

The steel mill in The Casting of Frank Stone (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

7) Wooden Oni Mask - Mill yard (Chapter 5)

After you return to the Mill yard as Linda, Bonnie will join you as you approach the Furnace room. Now, instead of following Chris head back into the yard and you will find a familiar grate from the first chapter where Sam used a crowbar to access the storm drain. Now, get the crowbar from the grate.

Head left and cross the yard to the other corner. Look out for a little shed where you can use the crowbar to open the door. This is where the seventh of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone can be found.

Also read: How to save every character in The Casting of Frank Stone

8) Blighted Rat - Furnace room (Chapter 5)

Upon entering the furnace chamber, the eighth trinket box can be spotted on the right where Sam shot Frank Stone in Chapter 1.

While Bonnie searches for the others, you will have control over Linda.

Climb the steps and continue along the metal platform before you descend the metal ramp, and come across a grey electrical box next to you.

Go down and look for steps to the right of the door.

Go up to the wall, then turn right to find a hole to squeeze through. The crank is on the ground on the opposite side.

Return up the ramp and turn the crank on the grey machine on the left side of the room.

This moves the metal platform on your left closer to you. You can find the box carrying this eighth of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone on that platform.

9) Victor's Soldiers - Sanctum (Chapter 6)

You will need to solve a puzzle to open the door that leads to the Sanctum. Move to the back corner, to the right of the double doors at the far end of the room. The ninth of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone is on the ground, to the left of a stone figure.

This horror game shares the same universe as Dead by Daylight ((Image via Behaviour Interactive)

10) Diamond Cufflinks - Wagon shed (Chapter 7)

In Chapter 7 you need to fix a generator to take the scissor lift to a catwalk and exit the wagon shed.

Outside, instead of taking the stairs down, search for a beam you can balance on to go to a platform to your right. The tenth of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone can be found on the other end of the beam.

11) Sacrificial Knife - Corridor (Chapter 12)

Open the secret passageway in the bedroom of Chapter 12 and descend below. When you emerge into the hallway, after coming across a recorder, turn left and continue the path around the corner.

Look for a killer doll on a table. The eleventh of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone can be found on a tiny table on the right side of the hallway.

12) Blacksmith's Hammer - Corridor (Chapter 14)

Linda / Madi will flee Frank Stone after he appears on the cinema screen during the present time. They will head quickly down to an elevator.

When they discover it doesn't work, you'll get the control and need to turn left. Around the corner with a red window light coming through, the last of the twelve trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone can be found on the left side.

Collecting all 12 of the trinkets in The Casting of Frank Stone will award players the Plunderer's Instinct Achievement, which is necessary to platinum this horror game from the makers of Dead by Daylight.

