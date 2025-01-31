How to kill Claude La Ronde with cargo in Sniper Elite Resistance

By Bhargav Ghosh
Modified Jan 31, 2025 10:03 GMT
Guide to kill Claude La Ronde with Cargo in Sniper Elite Resistance(Image via Rebellion||Youtube.com/@Untill Tammaro)
Guide to kill Claude La Ronde with Cargo in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

In Sniper Elite: Resistance Mission 3, "Sonderzüge Sabotage", you get a special Kill List challenge — eliminating Claude La Ronde. While any method will grant XP, using cargo to finish the job unlocks the exclusive M.1907, a high-powered secondary weapon with minimal bullet drop. Note that while the weapon packs a punch, it’s also tricky to control and has a small magazine.

That said, for those aiming for this reward, here’s how to get it done.

How to eliminate Claude La Ronde in Sniper Elite Resistance

Step 1

Clearing out the guards around La Ronde is optional but helpful (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)
Clearing out the guards around La Ronde is optional but helpful (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Although optional, taking out the guards around La Ronde will make things much easier. When he's undisturbed, it's simpler to guide him into position. The elevated walkway on the southern side of the river is a great sniping spot — use it to quietly eliminate his guards without causing an alert.

also-read-trending Trending

Step 2

Wait for La Ronde to return to his usual routine if he gets suspicious of you (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)
Wait for La Ronde to return to his usual routine if he gets suspicious of you (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

You will have to let La Ronde return to his normal routine if he gets suspicious and starts searching for you after you’ve cleared out all the guards around him. You can track his alert status by using binoculars; when the triangle above him turns white, it means he’s calm again. Also, if no other enemies are actively searching for you, you’ll see an "All Clear" message on your screen.

Step 3

Head for the fuse box after you have cleared out everyone (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)
Head for the fuse box after you have cleared out everyone (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

Once the area is secure, head towards the fuse box located north of the river, near La Ronde’s patrol route. This is key to setting up your trap. To avoid getting caught, save your game before making a move.

Step 4

You&#039;ll have to wait for La Ronde to come under the cargo (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)
You'll have to wait for La Ronde to come under the cargo (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

There’s a hanging cargo palette a few steps south of the fuse box. You’ll need to lure La Ronde underneath it. Throw a bottle under the suspended cargo to get his attention. Wait until he walks directly beneath it.

Step 5

Interact with the fuse box to release the load and eliminate La Ronde once he is under it (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)
Interact with the fuse box to release the load and eliminate La Ronde once he is under it (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

Once La Ronde is in the right spot, interact with the fuse box to release the load. The falling cargo will crush him, completing the challenge and unlocking the M.1907 weapon.

Don’t rush to trigger the fuse box too soon. Keep out of sight to avoid unnecessary fights. Keep in mind that tracking La Ronde’s movements makes setting up the trap easier.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance preview: A tense, enjoyable stealth shooter

For more articles related to Sniper Elite Resistance, follow Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी