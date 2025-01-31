How to kill Claude La Ronde with cargo in Sniper Elite Resistance

In Sniper Elite: Resistance Mission 3, "Sonderzüge Sabotage", you get a special Kill List challenge — eliminating Claude La Ronde. While any method will grant XP, using cargo to finish the job unlocks the exclusive M.1907, a high-powered secondary weapon with minimal bullet drop. Note that while the weapon packs a punch, it’s also tricky to control and has a small magazine.

That said, for those aiming for this reward, here’s how to get it done.

How to eliminate Claude La Ronde in Sniper Elite Resistance

Step 1

Clearing out the guards around La Ronde is optional but helpful (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

Although optional, taking out the guards around La Ronde will make things much easier. When he's undisturbed, it's simpler to guide him into position. The elevated walkway on the southern side of the river is a great sniping spot — use it to quietly eliminate his guards without causing an alert.

Step 2

Wait for La Ronde to return to his usual routine if he gets suspicious of you (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

You will have to let La Ronde return to his normal routine if he gets suspicious and starts searching for you after you’ve cleared out all the guards around him. You can track his alert status by using binoculars; when the triangle above him turns white, it means he’s calm again. Also, if no other enemies are actively searching for you, you’ll see an "All Clear" message on your screen.

Step 3

Head for the fuse box after you have cleared out everyone (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

Once the area is secure, head towards the fuse box located north of the river, near La Ronde’s patrol route. This is key to setting up your trap. To avoid getting caught, save your game before making a move.

Step 4

You'll have to wait for La Ronde to come under the cargo (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

There’s a hanging cargo palette a few steps south of the fuse box. You’ll need to lure La Ronde underneath it. Throw a bottle under the suspended cargo to get his attention. Wait until he walks directly beneath it.

Step 5

Interact with the fuse box to release the load and eliminate La Ronde once he is under it (Image via Rebellion || Youtube/UntilTammaro)

Once La Ronde is in the right spot, interact with the fuse box to release the load. The falling cargo will crush him, completing the challenge and unlocking the M.1907 weapon.

Don’t rush to trigger the fuse box too soon. Keep out of sight to avoid unnecessary fights. Keep in mind that tracking La Ronde’s movements makes setting up the trap easier.

