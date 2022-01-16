How to kill hunters in Halo Infinite

One of the most exciting things about Halo Infinite is the level of action players can engage in while taking down enemies.

Some of the enemies are new to the game. On the other hand, some have inherited their places from releases of past years. With enemies, come the weapons required to finish them off, or the opposition players, in the case of multi-player. Hunters are the most tricky to deal with if a player doesn't know how to deal with them effectively.

Hunters are non-boss enemies and are arguably the hardest to kill in the game. Their armor profile makes them highly resistant to most types of damage. They're not impenetrable, though, and hunters can be disposed of if a player knows what they're doing.

Halo Infinite: How to get rid of hunters easily

Attacking hunters from the front is pretty comical since the armor will block any damage from all weapons. Its back exposes the gaps in its armor, which should be targeted. Precision weapons like Sniper are ideal, but even a Skewer or Ravager could work just as well.

If a player doesn't have any power weapons, shock weapons like the Disruptor pistol could provide a solution. These weapons usually have small damage upfront but keep damaging over time and can stun the hunters.

The main focus is to damage the skin of the hunters, which are exposed on the side and back. It's pretty easy to identify as the orange skin is in stark contrast to the armor's color.

It should be remembered that hunters in Halo Infinite always appear in pairs. Causing extreme damage or killing one of the hunters will result in the other going into berserk mode. A hunter in berserk mode becomes harder to kill as they keep charging at the player.

One additional element players must not forget is: to use grenades. When they hit the target, the explosives crack the armor and expose the skin, making it easier to kill. In case of a shortage of grenades, emergency power coils can be thrown at them.

Using high places is a great tip as it makes killing hunters easier. Hunters can jump, but they can't climb. Staying in a high place protects the player from being caught by the hunters. However, the elite armored hunters have weapons that can still find a player, so it's best to keep moving.

Killing hunters in Halo Infinite is undoubtedly not an easy task, especially for those of the elite type. But finishing them off is extremely rewarding, and the challenging task can be made easier by following the tactics mentioned above and using the correct set of weapons.

