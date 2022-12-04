Developed by Striking Distance Studios, the Callisto Protocol features a variety of enemy types. The mechanics can be brutal and challenging at times, so it's highly recommended to be on your toes when fighting foes in this brand-new survival horror game.

The only exception to the monstrous abominations in the game’s campaign is the ominous security robots placed to spook players.

Dealing with this type of foe quickly is highly recommended, as otherwise, one may have difficulty surviving in the unforgiving Black Iron Prison.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to easily deal with security robots in Callisto Protocol

The security robots are thankfully spread out through the game’s gory campaign. Players can rest easy knowing that this rather troublesome foe is not a common enemy type.

The following tips must be kept in mind when facing off against a security robot.

Players can aim for and shoot the large singular eye of the security robots to stun them.

These robots become immobilized when shot in the eye, and gamers can quickly head forward to destroy them.

Sometimes, stealth may be a better option since these enemies hit hard and can instantly kill the protagonist.

If choosing stealth, keep away from the robot's field of view, indicated by an orange aura emanating from its eye.

What rewards can players obtain from killing the security robots?

Killing a security robot and further destroying it will drop items for players to trade in. Simply salvage these parts and bring them to a Reforge Station to obtain Callisto Credits.

This currency can then be used against purchases of newer gear or upgrades for your arsenal of weapons.

What enemies can players encounter in the campaign?

The Callisto Protocol features a ton of enemy types that will challenge gamers. They can be broadly divided into organic Biophages and non-living Security Units.

Sneaking past a Security robot (Image via YouTube/GoGa No Commentary)

While the Security Units include only the guards, the Biophages consist of several subunits, ranging from the Bloodworm and Parasite to special bosses such as the two-headed brute.

Jacob faces off against a Biophage (Image via YouTube/Gamer's Little Playground)

Both enemy types are set up for a fun and tense combat experience, perfectly blending in with the game's moody and desolate setting.

What is the Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game that follows protagonist Jacob Lee in the prison facility of Black Iron located on one of the moons of Jupiter, Callisto.

Gamers must control Jacob and navigate through Black Iron as they try to escape through the aftermath of a biological weapon detonation, which results in most inmates being transformed into horrendous fleshy abominations.

The game was published by Krafton and released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S generations of home consoles, along with a PC port, on December 2, 2022.

