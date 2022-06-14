How to let Nick survive in The Quarry

Every character in The Quarry can be saved, even Nick. It may seem a little odd, since his fate seems determined pretty early on in the game, but all that players need to do is make the right decisions.

In a game with 186 possible endings, it’s clear to see how the smallest of decisions can affect the story going forward. It may seem like the chances of survival for Nick are really low, since he is the first victim of the werewolf around Hackett’s Quarry. Believe it or not, though, players can make sure Nick stays alive throughout the game.

How to ensure Nick survives after a werewolf bite in The Quarry

Most of Nick’s fate is decided by Abigail, as players assume control of her during Nick’s toughest moments. Basically, players are going to want to maintain a good relationship between Nick and Abigail if they want the former to survive.

Early on, Abi will find a stuffed rabbit. It’s surprising how important this item is. Players need to remember to grab it if they want the best ending for Nick and a couple of other characters as well.

Nick suffers his werewolf attack while hanging out with Abi in the woods. Nick’s transformation into a werewolf takes quite a long time, though. The first matter of business is to make sure Abi survives that first incident.

After that, Abi and Nick will have a series of conversations. Players should always pick kind responses to make sure that their relationship stays on good terms.

A while later, Nick will complete his transformation into a werewolf proper. Abi needs to shoot him the moment he transforms, which will cause him to run away.

The next time players see Nick is with Ryan and Laura. Nick is actually in the basement of the Hackett House.

Laura will be inclined to shoot Nick then and there since she has silver ammo on her, but the player needs to make sure Laura doesn’t shoot Nick. Try not to feed Jacob to Nick either. They will remain in the basement for a while.

Part of what makes The Quarry unique is how decisions in one story arc affect other characters in different storylines. Nick is a perfect example of this, because to save him, players are going to need to save Kaitlyn first.

At around the end of the game, a werewolf is going to chase Kaitlyn and Dylan in the lodge. They both will perish unless the player picks up the massively vital stuffed rabbit earlier with Abi. Kaityn can actually take this rabbit and stuff it in the freezer in the kitchen of the lodge.

Nick's survival in The Quarry heavily depends on his relationship with Abigail (Image via Supermassive Games)

As that werewolf stays locked up, Ryan should shoot Chris elsewhere during his storyline. This is provided that both him and Laura stay alive, and that Laura drugs Travis beforehand instead of killing him.

This lifts the curse, which kills the werewolf in the freezer who has reverted to human form, but also reverts Nick to his normal self.

