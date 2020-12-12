5 best Minecraft PE seeds for survival

Minecraft PE or Pocket Edition has kept mobile gamers hooked onto the blocky adventures game for a while now. And at the core of this title is the survival mode of gameplay.

Playing a survival world in Minecraft PE brings together all elements of the game - mining, exploring, building, and surviving against the many hostile mobs that will try and attack players and their base. But to fully enjoy a Minecraft PE survival world, gamers must choose the perfect seed.

Five most suitable Minecraft PE survival seeds

#1 - Villages and Lava Pools

Image via MCPE DL

Starting in a new survival world can be quite exciting, but maybe not as much as finding the first village! Settlements are an excellent way for Minecraft PE players to grab some early resources and take some shelter during the dangerous nights.

This particular seed spawns the player close to two plains villages as well as one taiga abandoned village. Additionally, there are some nice surface lava pools for the start of a Nether Hub!

Seed Code: -2041765778

#2 - Village Island

Image via MCPE DL

This Minecraft PE seed might be the perfect setting for a survival world that follows the story of a sole survivor on an abandoned island. The seed features an island with a zombie village and quite a few exciting features for a survival game.

The player can easily find two spider dungeons in the caves below them, both of which can be eventually turned into sophisticated mob farms to earn some XP and mob drops!

Seed Code: -407474912

#3 - Flat Seed

Image via MCPE DL

A big part of a Minecraft PE survival world is the story that players choose to live out through their adventures and structures. Building is an integral part of the game and central to any survival world.

That's precisely why this seed, featuring tons of flat space in the form of plains, is perfect for a Minecraft player who loves to create a spectacular base. It will give gamers enough space to create whole cities and kingdoms if they so choose!

Seed Code: MCPE

#4 - Great Structures within 1000 Blocks

Image via MCPE DL

Exploring the vast seed in a Minecraft PE survival world is one of the game's proper purposes. To that end, the game features many naturally generated structures such as desert temples and mansions to explore and raid!

This particular Minecraft PE seed gives the player plenty of opportunities to find and explore such structures. It has a ruined Nether portal, a desert temple, as well as a Woodland Mansion, all within a 1000 blocks of the spawn point!

Seed Code: -67495082

#5 - Mushroom Island

Image via MCPE DL

A Minecraft PE survival world can be scary for beginners, especially until they get the hang of protecting themselves in the game.

This seed is the most suitable for such players and even some seasoned gamers who'd rather not deal with hostile mobs straight away. This seed features a lovely and large mushroom island relatively close to the spawn point. Beginners may want to build their base on the mushroom island if they want to be safe from mobs for a while!

Seed Code: -1426710275

