How to link Cygames ID in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is a new card game by Cygames, a sequel to the original Shadowverse CCG. For those unaware, by linking your Cygames ID in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond, you can register your account and get various benefits. Registering your account will help you obtain in-game rewards, redeem serial codes, buy items from the Cygames Webstore, and more. This remains an optional feature that many players overlook.

This article will explain how to link your Cygames ID in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond and keep your account safe.

Linking Cygames ID in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond: Step-by-step process

ID registration confirmation in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond (Image via Cygames)

To link your Cygames ID to your Shadowverse Worlds Beyond account, follow these steps below:

Open Add Menu : Once you open the game’s home screen, click on the Menu icon (nine squares). Then select Additional Menus.

: Once you open the game’s home screen, click on the Menu icon (nine squares). Then select Additional Menus. Link Cygames ID : In Add Menus, select the Link Cygames ID option and then click on the Sign in with Cygames ID option.

: In Add Menus, select the Link Cygames ID option and then click on the Sign in with Cygames ID option. Link Account : You will now get an option to confirm your decision to link your account. Click on Link Account to proceed.

: You will now get an option to confirm your decision to link your account. Click on Link Account to proceed. Select Sign-in process: You will now get a few sign-in account options - Apple, Gmail, Steam, and email. Select the one you want and proceed to start the account confirmation process.

If you already have a Cygames account, simply enter your registered email ID and get an email confirmation from Cygames. However, if you are creating a new Cygames account, enter your email and get started with it.

Also read — Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks: Best early decks you can build

How to unlink Cygames ID in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Cygames' log-in screen in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond (Image via Cygames)

If you wish to unlink your Cygames ID in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond, follow these steps:

Link Cygames ID : Go to the Add Menu and select the Link Cygames ID menu.

: Go to the Add Menu and select the Link Cygames ID menu. Sign in : Open the Cygames ID Menu and click on Sign in with Cygames ID.

: Open the Cygames ID Menu and click on Sign in with Cygames ID. Link Account : You will now see the notice stating that this game will get access to some of your data that it needs from other devices linked to your ID. Agree to it by clicking on Link Account.

: You will now see the notice stating that this game will get access to some of your data that it needs from other devices linked to your ID. Agree to it by clicking on Link Account. Unlink Account: You can now select the Unlink Account option and then select the Unlink option in red to confirm your choice.

After unlinking your Cygames ID in Shadowverse, you can relink it to this game anytime.

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

