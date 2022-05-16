How to locate and defeat Padra Sakrev in Salt and Sacrifice

Salt and Sacrifice has some incredibly hard boss fights and Mage encounters which can frustrate players if they are not well prepared. One such difficult encounter is the Padra Sakrev Holy Mage fight, which takes place in the Bol Gerahn Temple area of the game.

The battle is exceedingly brutal, and despite the player’s best efforts, they will find themselves constantly dodging through attacks instead of being able to go on the offensive.

Moreover, the boss battle itself can be a bit difficult to locate for players new to the franchise and the Souls-like genre.

Today’s guide will look to help them out with it by going over some of the enemy’s movesets and what players need to be aware of during the encounter to make the fight more manageable.

Locating Padra Sakrev in Salt and Sacrifice

To encounter the boss, players will first need to make their way to the Bol Gerahn Temple and then make it to the upper levels of the area.

They will then come across a boxed skull, which will signal the start of the hunt. However, for the box to be active, players must first defeat all the Mages in the temple, including the Necromancer, Nix. Only after this will the boss encounter be active.

After fulfilling all the prerequisites, players will be able to access this part of the building through the sealed door present at the top of the Praying Giants. Alternatively, players can opt to make their way through the temple itself.

Defeating Padra Sakrev in Salt and Sacrifice

To defeat the Salt and Sacrifice boss, players will first need to learn his movesets if they wish to exploit his weaknesses during the fight. He has a lot of attack variations where he uses his holy skills, ranging from long-range pokes to close-range slams.

It will take a fair bit of practice to master the encounter, and beginners should not expect to win right away.

To make the fight more manageable, here are a few things that Salt and Sacrifice adventurers will need to keep in mind:

1) Constant vigilance for the Pillar of Light

One of Padra Sakrev’s most devastating attacks is the Pillar of Light, where the boss summons an orb that emits light in the form of a pillar.

The pillar is unfortunately not stationary, and will slowly move around the entire arena, forcing players to constantly be vigilant. However, with enough practice, players will easily be able to maneuver around it. As the cast time is rather long, adventurers will have enough time to get in a few attacks and then roll away from the attack.

2) Dodging the Mace Slam

Another powerful attack in the boss’s arsenal is the mace slam, where it creates a mace out of light/energy and then brings it down with great force onto the ground. The slam does a ridiculous amount of damage when it connects, and Salt and Sacrifice players will also be knocked down if they are in the vicinity of the shockwave that it creates.

Fortunately, this attack is quite telegraphed and can be easily avoided once players just roll away from it.

3) The spinning Light Mace can ruin the run

The most annoying attack that Padra Sakrev has in Salt and Sacrifice is the spinning light Mace. When in battle, the boss will be able to summon a spinning light mace that will attack the player for a short while and then disappear.

The best strategy here is to dodge the incoming attack. As soon as players see the hand, they will need to start rolling away. Once they get the timing right, players will be able to avoid the attack completely.

4) Mace slam with Mace summon

Another one of Padra’s attacks lets him create another Mace of light and then slam it to the ground while simultaneously summoning numerous maces at the player’s position. Salt and Sacrifice adventures will need to keep moving around and rolling away to avoid the attack.

Padra Sakrev boss fight rewards in Salt and Sacrifice

On completing the fight, players will be rewarded with the following:

Golden Heart

Martyr’s Bone

Ashen Relic

Silver Note

Goldenpyr

Salt x 5,395

Silver x 875

Guiltless Shard

Padra Sakrev is one of the hardest encounters in the game, and the rewards show just how challenging the boss really is.

Edited by Danyal Arabi