How to locate markers in Roblox Find the Markers

Roblox is home to a plethora of exciting titles, such as Find the Markers, a game type with a rather simple premise: find every marker in-game. Furthermore, various environments are stitched together to hide the markers more effectively from players.

While there are over 150 markers in Roblox Find the Markers, some are incredibly easy to find (such as at the very beginning). In contrast, others are cleverly hidden or locked behind complex challenges.

Not only will users have to keep their eyes peeled to find these markers, but they will also be tested on their obby skills.

Roblox Find the Markers: Tips and tricks to find every marker

Where to find every Easy marker

Easy markers are precisely that: the easiest to find in Roblox Find the Markers. These are often hidden in plain sight. In fact, several are standing out in the open. And quite a few aren't too far from where gamers spawn in Find the Markers.

What's most consistent is most of the markers are hidden in places related to its color, such as the Cactus Marker. This one can be found by looking behind the second cactus to the pyramid's left.

How to find every Medium marker

Medium markers up the ante by tricking players in various ways. Finding them is less obvious, wherein the title hides them in secret locations. For example, the Salmon Marker is in the pyramid via a hidden room at the back.

Arguably the most difficult to find is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Marker. Users must dive into the water in front of Pe Olde Shope. Along the pool's walls is a small rectangular divet, and they can swim into it. Gamers mat follow through the sewers for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Marker.

The location of every Hard marker

Hard markers are hidden away very much in the same way as Medium ones. However, the areas they are hidden within are far more elaborate. Often, players must traverse through multiple secret regions to reach a single marker.

The toughest one to find is the Cheese Marker due to its hiding place. Users can go to Mars and head to the wooden sign at the edge of the map. Standing next to the sign, they may walk off the edge (not jump) to enter a secret room. Gamers should climb the wall where the moon is to find the Cheese Marker.

Where to look for Extreme markers

Only a handful of Extreme markers exist in Find the Markers, but this marks a change in how they're found. Finding these markers is less about locating hidden areas and more about performing elaborate tasks. For example, to obtain the Noob Marker, players input their Roblox user ID into the microwave.

The Supernova Marker is undoubtedly the hardest to find in this group. Users may go to Mars and head inside the lab. They'll need the key next to the boulder on their way there and can then activate the color keyboard.

Starting on the left, here is the sequence by tile color and number: 5th red tile, 8th orange tile, 2nd yellow tile, 10th green tile, 7th blue tile, 1st purple tile. Now, gamers may use the key with the self-destruct button on the far right. Enter the nearby tunnel to grab the Supernova Marker.

How to find all Insane markers

Insane markers are hidden in the same vein as Extreme markers. These are increasingly difficult to find due to how strange and arbitrary the methods are, even more so than the previous group. The Time Marker, for example, has players waiting five minutes for a portal to spawn just to reach it.

Besides the obby courses, one of the strangest markers to collect is the Bioluminescent Marker. Over by the campsite, five glowing mushrooms are seemingly placed in a candycane shape. Going from left to right, users can touch them in this order: 3rd mushroom, 1st mushroom, 5th mushroom, 2nd mushroom, 4th mushroom.

Where to find the Difficulty Chart Marker

To find the Difficulty Chart Marker, gamers can type "Difficulty" using the keyboard in the cave. In doing so, they'll be sent to a very elaborate obby. It's among the hardest obstacle courses in Find the Markers.

Thankfully, there are several fair checkpoints along the way. Once Roblox players have reached the end, their reward will be the final marker in Roblox Find the Markers: the Difficulty Chart Marker.

